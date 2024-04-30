How To Repurpose Your Webinar Series Content

As a marketer, you likely understand what content repurposing entails. You take content and reuse it in a different format or on a different channel. But some content formats lend themselves to more effective content repurposing efforts than others.

Webinars, for example, are excellent sources of additional content. Even better is if you run a webinar series.

Repurposing webinar series content helps marketers to scale visibility and reach a wider audience. Using even a single webinar for additional content can help brands realize a virtual event’s full potential and keep content strategies on track.

Let’s take a look as to why you should repurpose, where and how:

Why repurposing content helps brands stay relevant

Evergreen content is always in season

Trends come and go, but the power of evergreen content in webinars lies in its timeless relevance and ability to help viewers. Evergreen content (content that stands the test of time and can inform no matter old it is) can continuously help teach the fundamentals that audiences need to know.

This helps brands:

Continue to reinforce their position as reliable industry leaders Create a library of resources that remain valuable to their audiences over time Drive sustained engagement and brand loyalty



Engage audiences across multiple touchpoints

Your customers and prospects are on a lot of channels. Reaching them with your brand’s message on every channel they engage with is essential. To do this, though, you’ll need to be able to quickly create:

Blog posts Video clips Online courses Podcasts Infographics Transcripts And much more…



Not only do you need to create this content, but you also need to optimize the content to take advantage of each channel’s unique attributes. For example, a 30-second video clip will play well on Instagram, but likely won’t drive a lot of views if it’s simply pushed to your YouTube channel (unless, of course, you’re taking advantage of YouTube Shorts).

Tactics for c ontent repurposing

But first, there’s the minutiae of actually creating all this content. Here are a few tactics you can use to repurpose webinar series content:

Create bite-sized video clips

One effective strategy for repurposing webinar content is to create bite-sized, or snackable, video clips that capture key insights and highlights from the original webinar. These video snippets can be shared on social media platforms to attract viewers’ attention from other brands vying for their time. The videos can drive traffic back to the full webinar recording, increasing overall brand engagement and viewership.

Transform webinars into blogs, e-books

Transforming webinar content into blog posts and e-books offers a valuable opportunity to expand on key topics discussed during the event. By repurposing webinar material into written articles, brands can:

Enhance their SEO efforts Attract organic traffic to their website Provide a more digestible format for audiences to consume and share



How do you take content from a virtual event, and turn it into the written form? Deciding what content to use from the webinar can seem like a daunting task, but generative AI can help move your content from a webinar to a blog or e-book.

For example, imagine knowing exactly what part of the virtual event resonated most with your audience. AI can help you do exactly that, empowering you to select the content highlights for your articles and e-books.

One of the ways you can do this is by viewing which part of your content got the most engagement in the form of emojis or questions. You can then use the most popular parts of your content as the focus for your content.

You can also determine which content should go where — for example, there may be questions surrounding a particular part of the webinar that are better answered in a long-form e-book. Or, you could create a related blog post that provides a more top-level explanation of the same topic. Linking the two together can further drive your audience deeper within your content library.

Create an online course from your webinar

Brands that repurpose webinar content into online courses can help audience members who are continuing their professional education while offering additional ways to learn and engage with content. Viewers are eager for opportunities to get their mandated certifications and learning credentials while watching informative and, sometimes required, content.

In fact, some brands report that 81% of event attendees’ primary reason for attending their webinar was to obtain their Continuing Professional Education (CPE) certificates.

Creating an online course out of webinar material is a win-win for both brands and audiences. Brands can generate further engagement data for their own insights, and establish themselves as industry leaders that possess both expertise and knowledge. Audiences can continue to learn via a dynamic online experience.

Use repurposed content to engage on social media

Repurposing webinar content for social media engagement involves creating visually appealing and shareable content that speaks to a brand’s followers.

This method of repurposing is a great way to insert a brand into the user’s daily scroll. Even while users are on social media for personal use, brands can still create an interaction.

By repackaging webinar material into engaging social media posts, marketers can increase their reach, foster community interaction, and drive traffic to their brand’s website or future webinars.

Align your repurposed content with a strategy

Your repurposed content should also serve a purpose and align with your overall marketing goals. This means strategically employing repurposed content. Some strategies to consider include:

Engage webinar no-shows

You’ll always get a certain number of registrants who don’t attend a live webinar. It may be because they’re busy or they simply forgot about the event. Whatever you do, don’t give up on them.

Instead, engage your webinar no-shows by giving them additional assets relevant to the event they registered for. For example, you can re-engage these would-be attendees with repurposed video clips, blogs or summaries created from the event they missed.

Reaching global audiences

If you plan to expand your services globally, you’ll need to connect with your target audiences in their native language. That means localization. One very easy way to do this is to add closed captions to your webinars.

By doing so, you can bring the content you’ve already perfected to an international audience without having to rewrite your material.

Growing organic rraffic

Typically, your webinar or webinar series will target a specific audience and a specific topic. But that audience includes more than who is in your email database. It also includes a lot of professionals not familiar with your brand.

How can you reach them? Through organic strategies like social media or SEO.

With a few simple optimizations, you can take a webinar transcript and — through generative AI tools — quickly draft blogs designed to capture search traffic. You can even enhance these blogs with video clips from your webinar and promote your asset on multiple social media platforms.

Repurposed webinar series content can inform a wider audience and provide attendees with engaging experiences. The repurposed content can help introduce your brand to prospects or maintain existing relationships.

Repurposing webinar series content is also a great way to help conserve your marketing team’s time and energy. Regularly integrating evergreen content as part of your monthly content calendar can help keep your brand’s name as a reliable, established leader within your industry.

Embracing the art of webinar content repurposing empowers brands to unlock new possibilities for growth, creativity, and influence in the digital landscape.