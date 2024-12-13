Digital technology opens up a literal world of opportunity regarding B2B marketing. Teams no longer need to target companies that are based close enough for a face-to-face meeting, as identifying and connecting with prospects can be done from anywhere with an internet connection.

However, scaling efforts to reach a global market isn’t as straightforward as it might sound, as a whole host of potential international marketing challenges can get in the way.

Ahead of the webinar, we’ve put together a few thoughts to consider before you run your campaigns internationally.

Engagement Differs Across Markets

Language is an obvious challenge when marketing internationally. Your target audience may not speak the same language as you, so translations need to be consistent and accurate, and your content needs to resonate.

But it’s more than language. There will be different local challenges for each target audience that could present a challenge. You will want to be conscientious about cultural factors that may exist and, depending on the area you are dealing with, the regulatory and competitive landscape may vary. Another thing to keep in mind is that campaign performance can vary significantly.

Understanding Cultural Diversity

Cultural diversity is one of the most complex challenges in international marketing. Each market has unique customs, values, and behaviors that shape how audiences perceive and engage with brands. It’s more than just translating your content—colors, symbols, and even humor can carry vastly different meanings across cultures.

For example, while white symbolizes purity in Western cultures, it represents mourning in parts of Asia. Similarly, KFC’s famous slogan, “Finger-Lickin’ Good,” was mistranslated in China as “Eat Your Fingers Off,” causing confusion and reputational harm.

The key is to take the time to research your target market thoroughly and adapt your messaging to ensure it resonates with local audiences. Partnering with local experts can help brands navigate cultural nuances and avoid potential pitfalls.

Aligning Efforts Needs Effective Coordination

Even in a single market, stepping on a colleague’s toes can be easy when running campaigns. It can be even more complicated when you’re dealing with global and regional teams that may not interact regularly and may have some crossover of accounts.

Communication is the key here. To avoid crossing streams and getting in each others’ way, the different teams need to establish clear ownership of accounts and establish targeting rules. Through practical and ongoing communication, regional and global marketing teams can help instead of hinder each other.

Regulatory Compliance and Legal Barriers

Legal requirements vary widely from country to country, and failing to comply can have serious consequences. These regulations cover everything from advertising rules and privacy laws, like Europe’s GDPR, to product promotion and marketing channel restrictions.

For instance, Sweden bans advertisements targeted at children under 12, and some nations impose strict controls on using specific colors or language in marketing materials. Understanding these legal landscapes is critical for running compliant campaigns.

Working closely with legal teams or consultants in your target regions is essential to navigating these challenges. A proactive approach ensures your marketing stays compliant while still meeting your campaign goals.

Language Barriers and Localization

Marketing internationally isn’t just about speaking your audience’s language; it’s about speaking it authentically. Literal translations often fail to capture cultural nuance, and mistakes can harm your brand image.

Localization goes beyond language, incorporating elements like tone, visuals, and product offerings tailored to local preferences. For example, McDonald’s has adapted its menu for markets worldwide, offering vegetarian options in India and unique seasonal items in Japan.

Investing in professional localization ensures your campaigns feel personal and relevant to each audience, building trust and credibility.

Small Teams can Struggle to be Heard and Win Resources

Depending on your organization’s structure, local teams may find it hard to get the resources and buy-in they need if they require approval from head office. Other factors, such as language and vastly different time zones, can exacerbate the problem, making smaller teams feel stranded on their own.

Managing Supply Change and Logistics

Managing logistics can be challenging for brands entering international markets, especially when dealing with long shipping times, fluctuating tariffs, or supply chain disruptions. A delay or inconsistency in fulfilling customer expectations can damage trust and credibility.

Brands that successfully navigate these challenges establish reliable supply chains with contingency plans, such as backup vendors or local production facilities. Ensuring efficient logistics is essential for maintaining your reputation in new markets.

Digital Marketing Adaption

Digital marketing is a powerful tool for engaging international audiences, but strategies that work in one region may fail in another. Social media platforms, ad formats, and consumer behaviors vary dramatically between markets.

For instance, while Facebook is a dominant platform in the U.S. and Europe, it is banned in China. Instead, Chinese audiences use WeChat and Weibo. Similarly, LINE and X (formerly Twitter) are more popular than Facebook in Japan.

To succeed, brands must research the preferred digital platforms in their target regions and tailor their strategies accordingly. Understanding how audiences consume content locally is critical for maximizing engagement.

Economic Instability and Currency Fluctuations

Economic conditions are unpredictable, and currency fluctuations can affect pricing strategies and profitability. For example, a sudden currency devaluation in a target market could make imported goods unaffordable for local consumers.

Brands can mitigate these risks by adopting flexible pricing models or sourcing materials locally to reduce costs. Monitoring economic trends in each target market can help you adjust strategies as needed.

Technology Can Help

The good news is that technology can assist with all these challenges and others.

Translation technology, which has improved considerably in recent years, can overcome language barriers. A centralized and well-maintained marketing technology stack (including CRM and marketing automation) can prevent different teams from getting in each other’s way or approaching the same targets. In addition, collaboration software such as Slack can narrow the gap between teams within the organization and bring smaller groups into the loop with the head office.

Technology can also help simplify your efforts, which helps you reach more markets even when resources are limited.

So, while international marketing issues may cause problems, these will always be outweighed by the opportunities.

To find out more and ask your questions, make sure to sign up to our Insight50 webinar on Simplifying International Marketing.