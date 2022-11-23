What Is An Evergreen Webinar?

November 23, 2022 ON24
Evergreen webinars are a vital part of your marketing arsenal. The reason? Because on-demand events can often withstand the test of time and continue to produce results well after the live event is over.
Let’s take a quick look at what evergreen content entails to understand why this topic is so important to your webinar program.
“Evergreen” content refers any blogs, articles or videos that will always provide relevant information to an audience — no matter how long it’s been published or how your industry evolves.
Similarly, evergreen webinars can be used to share content that will be relevant forever.
The best part is, when you deliver evergreen content in a prerecorded webinar format, you get more engagement data on who’s attending your on-demand webinar, what they’re interested in and understand what they want from your brand.
With this engagement data in hand, your marketing and sales teams can develop more content, continue conversations and build a plan to sell, upsell or retain an account.
Creating evergreen webinars is also a simple and fuss-free way to automate your sales funnel by sharing content that won’t need to be updated or adjusted later on.
But how do you determine what kind of content or topic is truly evergreen? Just as importantly, where should you host your evergreen webinars?
Finding ideas for evergreen webinar topics
Whenever you’re considering what makes an evergreen topic, ask yourself this: will your customers and prospects still find your webinar useful in a year’s time?
If its theme is too time-sensitive, your webinar won’t maintain traction. It’s longevity you’re looking for here.
You’ll also need to consider whether your topic has search traffic potential. The best evergreen content answers the kinds of questions that people expect Google to answer.
No, literally. One of the best ways of identifying evergreen content is to simply type a topic into Google and see what questions auto-generate as you fill in the search bar.
Keep in mind that some topics are very popular in search, and webinars on these topics can drive valuable traffic to your website. So, it’s worth researching what kind of key phrases your audience typically uses when they’re searching for solutions online and then building this terminology into your content.
As a general rule, any topic or title that begins with an interrogative word — such as “what” “when,” “why” or “how” — is a good starting point.
You can also consider content that falls into the below buckets:
How-to guides
Use how-to webinars and step-by-step tutorials to educate your audiences on pretty much any topic.
Beginner’s guides
Everyone needs to start somewhere — and what better place to begin than with a beginner’s guide to your product or service?
Buying guides
Whether they need to compare products or find out how to make the most of their purchase, audiences will always get value from buying guides.
Top tips and tricks
Use your webinars to share best practices and insider information that will make your viewers’ lives easier.
Frequently asked questions
Solve common challenges by turning a Q&A round into the premise for an evergreen webinar that can be accessed 24/7.
Organizing Your Evergreen Webinars And Content
It’s not enough to just produce evergreen webinars. You also have to organize them, pair them with additional content and generally make it easy for website visitors to find information relevant to their needs.
Here, having a well-organized content hub can help. A content hub, like ON24 Engagement Hub, is an interactive feature that lets website owners organize, categorize and publish content — from infographics and blogs to webinars, events and more — to online audiences.
From the audience’s perspective, these are useful resources that empower them to quickly find and consume the content most relevant to their needs.
A single content hub can help audiences find quality evergreen webinars, but webinar producers should also consider using multiple content hubs designed to meet specific goals.
For example, let’s say you’re producing an on-demand course on how to use your product or solution. With a content hub in place, you can organize all of your evergreen webinar courses, supporting resources like workbooks or checklists and any additional content your visitors may need.
Not only that, but you can organize your courses by expertise as well.
The same content hub approach can be applied to evergreen virtual conferences and more.
Choosing the right evergreen webinar platform
The hardest part is over. You’ve picked your topics and you’ve come up with great webinar content. But which evergreen webinar platform will help you make light work of sharing these valuable assets with the world?
There are plenty of solutions out there to consider — but ON24 has a few advantages that other platforms don’t.
For example, the webinars you create through ON24 Webcast Elite can automatically be made on-demand, simplifying publishing your evergreen events. Not only that, but you can also seamlessly send your evergreen webinars from Webcast Elite to Engagement Hub for easier content consumption.
But the most powerful thread running through these two solutions is the first-party data you can collect. With Webcast Elite and Engagement Hub, you can easily see who is consuming what content, how they engage with it and seamlessly share those insights with your sales team to help them drive deals home.
In a nutshell: ON24 provides you with the clarity and insight your marketing and sales teams need to take purposeful action and drive revenue. To learn more about the ON24 Platform, click here.