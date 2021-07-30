ON24 Announces Integration with LinkedIn® to Drive Next Generation of Event Marketing
Transform webinars, virtual events, and content into AI-powered experiences that propel first-party customer engagement and revenue.
Discover the power of the ON24 Digital Engagement Platform
Combine hyper-personalized experiences with AI-generated content and actions for a platform that delivers ‘round the clock results.
Multiply your digital engagement results
Turn your webinars into AI-powered personalized content journeys with the next Generation of ON24.
Turn your webinars into personalized content journeys with the next generation of ON24.
Deliver unique content, messaging and calls-to-actions to audience segments across your webinars, content hubs and landing pages.
Understand the most impactful moments of your events with a heatmap report of audience engagement.
Use AI to instantly turn long-form presentation content into new assets, like ebooks, blogs and snackable video highlights.
Share an ongoing stream of personalized content across your hubs and landing pages, getting more intelligence the more audiences engage.
Engage your audience the intelligent way
The ON24 Intelligent Engagement Platform brings your webinar, content marketing and virtual event channels together to continuously engage your audience with hyper-personalized, AI-powered experiences that deliver connected insights and drive ongoing results.
Give your sales and marketing teams an AI advantage
92% increase in webinar-attributed revenue
“Switching from an in-person to a digital-first engagement strategy with ON24 has saved us months of manual work and hundreds of thousands of dollars in event set-up. We’ve also been able to amplify the reach of our content, leading to over 58 million dollars in revenue for our business.”
Gene Lanzoni, Vice President, Enterprise Content Marketing at Guardian
Pipeline increased by $2.3 million
“Our ON24 and Salesforce Pardot integration works really, really well, together and we definitely rely on that across all our webinar and digital engagement strategies to save time, trigger sales action, and have a single source of truth.”
Sophie Neate, Global Digital Marketing and Content Manager, Electrification Service Division, ABB
Months of work saved
“By leveraging integrations and automations with ON24, we have achieved significant results through saving months of manual work we can give back to strategy and improving our program.”
Allison Hale, Senior Marketing Specialist, RSM US LLP
80% faster lead follow-up
“We saw a 12X ROI on pipeline within 6 months. Lead follow-up and meeting conversion rates were accelerated by 80%, shortening sales cycles by 10%. This was all thanks to ON24.”
Iris Chan, Head of Demand and Growth APAC, Autodesk
Webinar attendance increased by 50%
“The webinars themselves have been one of the top three performing activities that we do across our entire marketing organization. The engagement analytics give our SDR team the ammunition they need to go and have strategic conversations, and gets them excited knowing they have engaged and interacted with us.”
Brandy Rowden, Director, Demand Generation ServiceNow
4X increase in program scale
“Literally everything — event consoles, engagement and conversion tools, polls and additional resources — is customizable and easy to navigate.”
Mara Lopez-Sandoval, Federal Programs Marketing Specialist UnitedHealthcare
Drive cost-efficient revenue growth
Accelerate results, boost productivity and fuel innovation with the ON24 Intelligent Engagement Platform.
Advance your digital engagement strategy
Explore our resources, research and upcoming webinars and events.
ON24 and LinkedIn®: Driving the Next Generation of Event Marketing
ON24 unites its Intelligent Engagement Platform with LinkedIn's professional reach to seamlessly promote webinars and events.
ON24 has been named #1 for Webinar Software in G2's Enterprise Grid®
Experience why ON24 has again been named the best webinar software and leader for delivering results that propel pipeline forward.
ON24's Top Marketing Predictions
to expect in 2026
Marketers continue to struggle to turn innovations into action and measurable results. Explore what trends will truly drive success in 2026.
