5 Benefits of Generative AI Marketing

Imagine you had a secret marketing assistant – someone no one else knew about that helped you summarize transcripts, generate outlines, create article drafts and generally help you produce more content of higher quality, faster.

Generative AI, a subtype of artificial intelligence, is that assistant. It’s a powerful tool that accelerates content creation, drives personalization and segments audiences.

It’s a transformative development.

How can a humble content producer leverage generative AI to enhance a marketing strategy? First, let’s make sure we understand exactly what generative AI is.

What is Generative AI?

Generative AI technology uses Large Language Models to synthesize and produce content quickly and easily. It has the intelligence to understand your needs and quickly produce content based on simple prompts that can be continuously refined.

Many areas of life and work have the potential to benefit from generative AI, but one of its strongest use cases is in marketing. This is mostly due to the technology being powered by deep learning models that can produce high-quality content in a fraction of the time it’d take a human.

As well as generating content like text, images, and video, generative AI can be used to automate dynamic content recommendations. This makes it a game-changer when it comes to buyer journeys, targeting and personalization.

How Does Generative AI Work?

Generative AI is built upon layers of advanced algorithms that work together to produce content. It relies on a type of machine learning called “deep learning,” which is adept at recognizing complex patterns in data and content.

After being fed vast quantities of content, generative AI systems apply learned patterns to create content. The process can be carried out using a few different models, with one of the most common mechanisms being Generative Adversarial Networks.

GANs consist of two separate subnetworks that operate in a continual feedback loop. One of the networks functions as a generator, creating the content, while the other network assesses its quality, accuracy, and authenticity.

The feedback loop aims to improve upon the quality of content being produced constantly. Through refinement, the content becomes indistinguishable from that which humans produce.

5 Benefits of Generative AI Marketing

AI — whether generative or not — is not some simple trend that will fade with time. Rather, it’s being actively integrated into nearly everything you use. The Google Docs used to write this article (yes, this was written by a human, hello), uses AI to check grammar, syntax and spelling, for example.

In marketing, AI has been used for some time — helping us segment audiences, analyze prospect behaviors and generally offering helpful suggestions as a passive observer. But generative AI is active. It doesn’t just look for patterns in data, it produces content you can use.

By making the strategic move to embrace generative AI in your marketing strategy, you can transform your business landscape now and future-proof against the evolving demands of our ongoing digital transformation.

So, without further ado, here are five key benefits of using generative AI in marketing.

1. Accelerate Content Creation

The first and most impactful benefit of generative AI for marketers is its ability to accelerate content creation. For example, it would take a human writer days to take content from a webinar and produce e-books, transcripts, social media posts, emails, subject lines and whitepapers. Generative AI can do all of this in mere seconds.

The best part? With many generative AI tools, you get to decide the tone, length and the material used to create your content — helping to ensure your generated material matches your brand’s voice and tone.

This saves your writer (or you) hours of work and empowers teams to focus on content strategy, positioning and programs.

2. Automated Video Generation

Generative AI can also automate parts of the video generation process. Some AI engines can turn anyone’s idea into a script, storyboard or even videos. This cuts down on the time it takes to produce marketing videos — a traditionally time-consuming and often costly activity despite the popularity of video marketing.

By harnessing generative AI for video production, you can leverage one of the most powerful marketing tools both efficiently and effectively.

3. Personalized Customer Experiences

Marketers love personalization because audiences love personalized experiences. Simply put, it works. Generative AI can help marketers drive hyper-personalization by using advanced data analysis to provide a deeper understanding of user behaviors. With this technology, you can identify and target different audiences, delivering personalized experiences to unique segments or individuals.

These kinds of tools are not only able to segment users but can also provide personalized content recommendations throughout the customer journey. Because generative AI can produce compelling content for different audiences, you can also use it to create marketing emails, promotional materials and videos.

Personalized messaging helps marketing content and experiences resonate with audiences, drive better lead generation and sales follow-ups and improve engagement and loyalty among existing customers.

4. Cost-Efficiency and Scalability

One of the most persuasive arguments for generative AI is the efficiency it provides. By automating repetitive tasks within the marketing workflow, businesses can accelerate content creation without adding to operational costs.

While this is impressive, it’s important not to overlook the secondary benefit: that the returns are exponential. Because generative AI can carry out in mere seconds a task that would take hours, or even days, for a human, the potential to scale your efforts is almost unlimited.

5. Enhanced Customer Service

Another use for generative AI is in enhancing the customer service experience. A business’s ability to swiftly respond to customer inquiries has a marked impact on overall customer satisfaction but can be difficult to achieve consistently without additional resources.

Fortunately, generative AI can be that additional resource. With AI-powered chatbots that provide instant responses, customer messages can be dealt with promptly – whether they require a simple answer to a common question or passing through to a specialist team.

Stay Ahead of the Game

Generative AI is new, but it’s already completely transforming the marketing landscape. To develop or maintain your competitive edge, you need to stay abreast of advancements in the industry and be prepared for rapid change.

Staying informed about its many applications is key, as is understanding its limitations, as well as its potential. Prioritize continuous learning to utilize this revolutionary technology fully.

Why Businesses Should Use Generative AI Marketing

Generative AI offers many benefits, including the ability to provide data-driven insights, craft engaging content and accelerate the delivery of personalized marketing campaigns. By integrating it into your marketing processes, you can significantly enhance efficiency, increase output, and cut back on costs — all while driving better results.

Generative AI offers many benefits, including the ability to provide data-driven insights, craft engaging content and accelerate the delivery of personalized marketing campaigns. By integrating it into your marketing processes, you can significantly enhance efficiency, increase output, and cut back on costs — all while driving better results.