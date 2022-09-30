September Release: New Enhancements to ON24 Engagement Hub and ON24 Target

September 30, 2022 Hansen Lieu
Customer engagement never sleeps. Marketers must always be ready, available and within a few clicks whenever a would-be customer is researching solutions, has a question or is otherwise ready to engage.
And that’s where we at ON24 come in.
ON24 Engagement Hub and ON24 Target empower marketers and sellers to deliver those relevant, always-on content experiences that kickstart a prospect’s buying journey, accelerate that journey, and help them arrive at a purchase decision.
Following the heel of the ON24 Elite Explore release in August, we are happy to announce some key updates to the Engagement Hub and Target that help marketers and sellers engage more effectively.
Content Personalization for ON24 Target
In previous releases, ON24 added several personalization capabilities to both Engagement Hub and Target. This release adds Content Personalization to Target, an important tool enabling you to personalize content on Target pages.
With this feature, marketers and sellers can add personalization tags to all content on a specific Target experience/page. These tags are based on registration fields enabled for the page. When a visitor registers with a matching value, these content pieces are presented at the top of the page for maximum visibility.
Anonymous or other registered visitors not matching the designated registration tags will not see these assets.
Here is an example of the view for a matching registrant in Financial Services. The top three tiles show content on Financial Services.
On the other hand, here is the view of the same Target page for an anonymous visitor or registrant not in financial services.
With content personalization, marketers and sellers have another powerful tool to engage with customers effectively.
Urchin Tracking Module (UTM) Parameters support
Urchin Tracking Module, commonly referred to as UTM, is the industry standard for tracking digital referral traffic to websites or webpages. With this update, UTM parameters are supported for Engagement Hub and Target page URLs.
Both Engagement Hub and Target now support all five UTM parameters with a maximum length of 50 characters.
When UTM parameters are included in the URL, their values will be captured and stored by ON24 for incoming referral traffic, enabling a more detailed analysis of promotion effectiveness.
Additionally, marketers can see the corresponding UTM values of any registrants used in their incoming URL at the point when they register on the hub or page.
reCAPTCHA support
Google reCAPTCHA is a popular web tool for defending webpages against malicious bot attacks. By using reCAPTCHA, you can prevent bots from impersonating users (affecting your ability to measure traffic, among other things, accurately) while enabling real users to access and interact with your content.
Google reCAPTCHA is embedded with both Engagement Hub and Target. Just turn it on and you are good to go. Visitors will see a reCAPTCHA logo on your page, requiring no other interruptions or distractions to their activities.
Updated Admin UI
Similar to those introduced in the ON24 Elite Explore release, the Admin UI in Engagement Hub and Target are being updated with a modern look and enhanced usability.
Below is the new Design page in Engagement Hub.
And here is the loading placeholder element in Engagement Hub to give users a visual cue that your content is being loaded.
For more details of the release, check out the Release Notes or contact your CSM. Login to your ON24 account to try these new features out.
With each new release, we will continue to invest in new capabilities that help marketers and sellers engage more effectively with their customers. More details to come!