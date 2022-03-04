Feature Friday: Expand Your Reach with ON24’s Automated Captioning

March 04, 2022 Ryan Balke
One of our main priorities at ON24 is helping our customers find new ways of reaching more audiences with widely accessible experiences. And nowhere is this more apparent than with our work around automated captioning.
Subtitles and closed captions are beneficial not only to the more than 430 million people worldwide that have a disabling hearing impairment but also to more and more of the population that consumes content without being able to listen or understand the native audio.
Whether it’s an Oscar-nominated foreign film or content you’re consuming on the go, features like captioning make it easier for more people around the world to access your content.
HOW IT STARTED
We launched automated captioning in 2019 and have continued to extend accessibility to not only audiences who are deaf or hard of hearing, but also global audiences that may not speak the same language as your webinar presenters.
Automated captioning is enabled by powerful speech-to-text technology that creates captions when presenting in a variety of languages like Arabic, Chinese (Traditional), English (UK), English (US), French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish (Mexico), Spanish (Spain) and more.
HOW IT’S GOING
Over our last couple of releases, we’ve introduced caption auto-correction for both on-demand and live webinars, and also streamlined the process to correct translated captions.
With the new auto-correct feature, users can define their own corrections for frequently misspelled words like, for example, ON24 instead of “On 24” or “On24.”
After your on-demand captions are automatically generated, it is a best practice to review and make corrections to them as needed. For those of you that have auto-generated translated captions, it can be a time-consuming process to make corrections to each caption file.
With our latest release in December 2021, we made it easier to correct the translated captions, saving you hours of effort. With a click of a button, you can regenerate your translated captions, and it will generate them based on the corrected version of the source language captions.
LEARN MORE
For more on ON24’s variety of support services, click here. You can also check out our on-demand webinar, “Increase Audience Accessibility with Captioning.”