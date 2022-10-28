Meet ON24: Greg Osborne, Sales Director of Commercial Acquisition

October 28, 2022
Meet Greg Osborne, ON24’s Sales Director for the Commercial Acquisition team! Based out of Indianapolis, Indiana, Greg shares his experience at ON24, how the company has evolved since he joined, and what his power would be if he was a superhero. Read on to learn more!
What is your position and what team are you a part of at ON24?
Sales Director for our Commercial acquisition team.
How did you hear about ON24, and what drew you to join?
I knew of ON24 because several marketers I respect were using it. Whenever I asked businesses about their tech stack, ON24 would come up often. Later, I learned that several people I trust within my network had joined ON24. It didn’t take long to realize that this was a company worth pursuing.
How long have you been at ON24?
I joined ON24 in February 2022.
How has ON24 evolved since the time you joined?
When I came to ON24, communities were slowly opening up after the pandemic. However, businesses were uncertain about how to balance in-person and digital events. The buyer’s journey had changed dramatically. People expected increased access to digital content. Digital experiences weren’t going away.
Fortunately, ON24 had already expanded its suite of products. In addition to our webinar software, ON24 was offering solutions like content management hubs, executive forums, virtual conferences, and more. It was good to know that the company was out in front of the trends that our sales team was seeing from our B2B buyers.
What have been some of your favorite projects you have worked on at ON24?
I’m thrilled to see the partnerships that ON24 has made with other marketing platforms. Those integrations make a huge difference to our customers. They expect ON24 to quickly work with their existing tech stack.
Knowing that we’ve expanded our capabilities and connectivity with other platforms makes the decision to choose ON24 that much easier.
How has ON24 helped you with your career development?
I came to the ON24 sales team as an individual contributor. I thoroughly enjoyed consulting our commercial accounts with their digital experiences. It wasn’t long before I stepped into a leadership role and applied my coaching experience to a positive and hungry team of AEs.
It was an easy transition. Our leadership team was a big factor in my decision to take on the Sales Director role. I instantly saw our leaders jumping in to assist our AEs and our customers. There’s an “all in” attitude at ON24 that I respect.
What has been your favorite ON24 memory?
Earlier this year, the leadership team held our quarterly business review meetings in our Charlotte office. Rather than limit the experience to just the leaders, we invited our AEs throughout the region to join us.
We gathered our remote team in one location and had fun with competitive sales activities. Everyone was energized, productive, and enjoyed the comradery. Of course, we had plenty of fun mixed in throughout the two days.
What excites you most about ON24’s future?
One of our best sources for new customers is former ON24 users moving to new companies. Since we’ve dramatically grown our customer base in recent years, it’s exciting to see these new users advance their careers and bring ON24 with them wherever they go.
What is unique about ON24?
The history. ON24 was founded in 1998. A lot of tech companies have come and gone during that time. ON24 has found long-term success by providing savvy marketers with “must-have” products and delivering results that can be directly attributed to the platform.
If you could switch your role with anyone else in the company, who would it be and why?
Easy. It would be our marketing team. I’ve been with them for their roadshow events. It’s impressive! People show up specifically to hear their wisdom about how to best run digital experiences. They provide insights with an invigorating and fun attitude. It’s not uncommon for their events to be standing-room only.
Why should those in the Sales field be interested in joining ON24?
If you want to sell for a company that can impact the overall success of an organization, ON24 is the place to be. There are so many uses of our platform. Customer marketing, demand generation, partner marketing, continuing education, and more. The possibilities are endless.
If you were a superhero, what power would you choose to have?
Teleportation! With so many friends and family scattered throughout the world, I’d love to instantly be teleported to see them. And let’s be honest, air travel hasn’t been great in recent years.
If you could eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be?
Tacos. There are so many variations of how to prepare them. I’d never run out of ways to enjoy them. Wanna start a never-ending debate with your friends? Ask, “Corn or flour tortillas?”
What’s your favorite book to read?
I can’t get enough of reading thrillers. I began reading Steven King books when I was a kid. Haven’t stopped. The mystery and suspense of those novels never bores me. There’s an element of escapism that I love.
