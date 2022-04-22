Meet ON24: Bobby Markovic, Director of Solutions Engineering, APJ

April 22, 2022
Meet Bobby Markovic – our Director of Solutions Engineering for the Sales Engineering team based out of Australia! Bobby uses hands-on development skills and leadership management to lead his team in a variety of projects. To find more about Bobby’s experience at ON24, his favorite memories here and some knowledge he would provide prospective candidates.
Interested in joining the ON24 team? Click here to review our career opportunities.
What is your position and what team are you a part of at ON24?
Director, APJ Regional SE Team Manager and Platform Expert. I work in the Pre-Sales Engineering Team.
How did you hear about ON24, and what drew you to join?
I’d heard about ON24 via a former ON24 employee, who’d been pitching ON24 as a product to my previous company, he’d mentioned that ON24 was a smaller dynamic team with a friendly work culture, it had a start-up feel and an established name globally.
I was intrigued with the idea of moving away from a larger organization and the thought of helping develop a smaller team was something I felt drawn to.
How long have you been at ON24?
Four years and eight months.
How has ON24 evolved since the time you joined?
Evolution occurs daily in the ON24 APJ world, when I joined in 2017, we had 12 people in the entire Asia Pacific region, now we’ve developed teams to tackle Singapore, Japan and Sydney with Staff numbering 50+ and we’re still growing.
It’s not just the team size that has evolved, it’s the culture as well, there is a strong comradery, trust, and positivity within the region, we’ve each worn so many hats as we’ve developed, you’ll find every individual in APJ wants the person sitting next to them (virtually now) to be successful.
What have been some of your favorite projects you have worked on at ON24?
It’s extremely difficult to call out a ‘favorite project’ as each day has a new and exciting challenge, but a favorite type of project is one where the requirements are complex, the solution requires the creative thinking hat to be worn, whilst you include the collaboration of multiple different teams in the region.
I recall a Tech giant that needed hours of scoping and calls with their respective marketing and security teams, it involved Legal, our Marketing, Pre-Sales, Post-Sales and Engineering and at the end of the day it took all the wheels spinning in the same direction to get the client to sign.
How has ON24 helped you with your career development?
Career development at ON24 is supported heavily by your managers. They take time to really understand what goals you are hoping to achieve. For me, they helped plant and nurture the seed to move from post-sales to pre-sales. They also encouraged my product training, sales development and even pushed me to complete my post-grad education.
What has been your favorite ON24 memory?
ON24’s signature event, Webinar World Singapore 2019 definitely stands out, the APJ sales and marketing teams worked together to present ON24’s product suite to the Singaporean marketers, we had hundreds in attendance.
The collaboration was fantastic, the buzz in the exhibition center was overwhelming, the team worked together from setting-up stalls to running keynotes in multiple rooms. It was so busy and fast-paced, I loved it.
What excites you most about ON24’s future?
Growing the team and developing their skills at the same time having our product suite evolve and integrate further to provide an even smoother and seamless system.
What advice do you have for prospective ON24 candidates?
It’s an extremely fast-paced environment, with a product that evolves as quickly as the technology around it. You need to be agile and work with a mindset of leaving no stone unturned.
What is your proudest moment as an ON24 employee?
Watching all the APJ Account Executives reach their yearly target in 2020. Specifically, two AE’s finish in the top five of global sales. I had a great sense of personal achievement as I was the lone Pre-Sales engineer in the region.
I did receive countless hours of backup from the global SE teams. The excitement on the team’s faces when they hit those targets was my proudest moment by far.
What is unique about ON24?
It’s a very open and transparent work environment where your colleagues have your best interest at heart.
What has your experience been like adjusting to a fully remote environment?
Not having to travel an hour and thirty minutes to work in peak hour traffic every day and then another hour back home at night (has been a smaller blessing) I get more time to spend with my family.
Adjusting to work from different rooms as I often get kicked out of the study as my eldest daughter uses that section for her art. My wife has a second desk that she uses for her own work.
So, I’m working from a makeshift desk. Something I really miss is being able to lean across a partition and directly communicate with my colleagues. Yes, we have Teams, Emails and Mobile — those just aren’t the same.
If you could switch your role with anyone else in the company, who would it be and why?
Nope, I wouldn’t trade my role for anyone else’s (I have the perfect role for me).
What has been challenging yet the most rewarding in your current role?
Prioritizing and not spreading yourself too thin, mastering your time management so your team feels like you are always there to support them. It’s so rewarding to hear it when they say it.
Why should those in the Sales field be interested in joining ON24?
Every day is different, you get to enjoy working with a dynamic team and ever-evolving product suite. You are given the chance to think critically and creatively.
