How to Enhance B2B Marketing Efficiency with AI

B2B marketers today need efficiency and precision to succeed. That’s a given. But to get to efficiency and precision, you first need at least two pieces of the B2B marketing puzzle in place. You need a deep understanding of your target audience(s) and you need personalized experiences based on those understandings.

But the problem here is that doing all of the above manually doesn’t scale. That’s where the strategic use of AI in marketing comes in. With generative AI tools, or platforms that embed generative AI within them, you can easily scale your content and drive operational efficiencies.

Let’s take a look at how.

Master AI in B2B marketing with D.I.G.I.T.

Artificial intelligence in marketing is a potent tool. Nearly everyone recognizes this. In fact, according to our State of AI In B2B Marketing 2024 report, 72% of B2B marketers say their executives want to know how they will use AI in their marketing operations.

But a tool like AI is only as powerful as the hand that wields it. To make the most out of AI, you need to take a step back and consider how to align AI tools with processes that help you with achieving business goals.

How can you go about this when considering AI? Just remember another acronym: D.I.G.I.T.

1. Define Business Goals

First, have a clear definition of your business goals. Be precise and purposeful. You can say that your strategic aim is to ignite your demand generation engine, boost your professional certification program or engage and educate healthcare professionals. But specify how many leads you hope to generate, how much traffic you want to your certification program’s landing page, and how you’ll define an educated cohort of healthcare professionals.

2. Identify and collect actionable first-party data

With goals in mind, start collecting and analyzing first-party data. Webinars are a good resource for gathering this type of actionable intelligence, as are content hubs, virtual conferences, and nearly anything requiring a form.

Keep in mind that first-party data should dig deeper than basic demographics and firmographics. It’s not just the name and company information that you want — you want to understand audience pain points, behaviors, preferences, content formats and more.

Getting this data depends on connecting audiences when you have their attention. That’s why it’s so important to drive interaction and generate engagement data when you have the chance.

3. Group and segment your audience

With first-party data in hand, you’re ready to segment audiences and create tailored experiences. You can slice and dice audiences any way you like, from customer and prospect segments to industry or job roles. With these segments clearly defined, you can then offer unique content that’s customized to them in an experience.

Think of it this way: an intern and a director attend the same webinar. You don’t segment. And guess what? That’s fine. They get the same experience. It’s just likely you won’t get the deeper insights you need to drive a conversion or educate an end user.

But with segmentation, you can. You can provide the director with brochures, resources and customized CTAs for a demo and provide that intern with a user guide and certification course. They both get a personalized experience that provides them with relevant information while your marketing and sales teams get the insights they need to retain an account, connect with a vertical or drive a deal to a close.

4. Innovate your events

Now, let’s use that momentum from segmentation and rethink our events. With segmented audiences, you can create a variety of experiences rather than repeating the same event format. These could be live, simulive, personalized, always-on, hybrid — you name it.

The objective is to guide your audience through a continuous, personalized content journey that surpasses the event itself, achieving results around the clock and boosting engagement.

5. Transform your campaigns with AI

Finally, it’s time to transform your campaigns with the power of AI. Those compelling webinars? Engaging virtual events? They all have content within them that you can use to create powerful, comprehensive campaigns in a flash.

From one webinar, you can stand up a comprehensive campaign that includes videos, blogs, e-books and nurture pages. Not only that, but you can create multiple comprehensive campaigns segmented to the verticals and accounts you want to pursue. The outcome? A steady flow of content that keeps your audience engaged and drives consistent results.

Redefine event registration

With D.I.G.I.T. in hand, you’re ready to tackle the AI-powered marketing landscape. But, like we mentioned before, a lot of the content generative AI can fuel comes from the first-party data you get from the webinars and virtual events you create.

But you only get that first-party data when audiences register and attend your event. That’s why ON24 enhances the registration process by allowing event producers to design, templatize and scale registration pages effortlessly.

With drag-and-drop functionality, you can quickly design registration pages highlighting key event elements — from custom headers and call-to-action prompts to streamlined registration forms, countdown clocks, and more. With these enhancements, you can be efficient and precise with your experience from the start.

Bring brand consistency into your vocabulary

Today, brand consistency is expected. Achieving this consistency is easy with a registration builder tool that empowers your team — regardless of region or department — to provide a consistent, engaging registration experience through registration templates.

Make it happen with the ON24 AI-Powered Analytics and Content Engine

The ON24 AI-powered Analytics and Content Engine bakes every step of D.I.G.I.T. right into one powerful tool. With ACE, you can easily turn webinars into fresh AI-generated content and videos that you can promote across channels to generate more leads, establish thought leadership and enhance education programs.

And, with ongoing enhancements to ACE, you can use AI to quickly customize content and experiences, whether it’s through text-to-video editing, scalable webinar templates or a registration page that brings your brand forward.