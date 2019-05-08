May 08, 2019 ON24
Appointments are a pain. You gotta find a date, time and location and make your way to the appointed place at the appointed time — and pray traffic cooperates. Fortunately, today, we can make on-demand appointments, making it easier for audiences to attend.
But what if we could make an appointment or meeting take place at any time, anywhere? Well, with an on-demand webinar program, you can. On-demand webinars — or always-on webinars as we like to call them — allow attendees to consume webinar content on their own time and to whatever capacity they wish. It’s “Netflix-style” approach to webinars and we’re going to show you how you can make your own program next week on May 14 during our next Webinar Best Practice Series event.
Always-on webinars are a critical element in any webinar program. In fact, according to the ON24 Webinar Benchmarks Report for 2019, more than a third of all attendees did so as on-demand attendees. For demand generation marketers, that alone should be a clear signal that their always-on house needs to be in order.
But always-on webinars demand a different approach to their live counterparts. Polls need configuring, clips need to be made and the webinars themselves need to be easy to find and access. So can you manage it all?
Well, first, you should register for next Tuesday’s event, “On-Demand Strategies.” Why? Well, Mark Bornstein, Chief Webinerd at ON24, will discuss the elements of always-on — including hubs, always-on promotion and how to integrate with demand generation — at length. But in the meantime, there are three tips you should know:
Tip 1: Have a post-webinar plan in place
Every great webinar has a plan. There’s a speaker (or speakers), a promotional strategy and talking points. But the always-on aspect always seems to be forgotten. Don’t forget it. Write out your current webinar process as accurately as you can, right up to when the event goes live. Then, jot down how you’d execute a post-live event strategy — from promotion to updated polls and more.
With the basics of an always-on strategy in place, you can quickly modify and iterate on your webinar process until the on-demand aspect becomes a natural part of your webinar workflow.
Tip 2: Centralize your content
Always-on webinars should be easy to find and easy to navigate. Often, this means having an on-demand hub. Hubs bring all of your webinars into a central location and allow your audience to binge on the webinars that interest them for as long as they want.
Keep in mind that different audiences need to find content relevant to them. Sometimes, having a targeted page can help expedite their search, boost your content and make quality engagements happen faster. ON24 Target, for example, lets you create personalized webinar hubs that are highly-relevant to an industry or, even, an account.
Tip 3: Analyze On-Demand Results Regularly
Now for the fun part: analysis. On-demand webinars can provide you with a wealth of data that can you refine your program, boost engaging content and create even more engagement opportunities. Build out some time, maybe once a month or quarter, to go through your always-on results to see where your audiences are engaging and why.
Doing so can also help you understand who’s interacting with your on-demand program — giving you the data you need to refine and re-target as needed. For example, Twilio found its on-demand webinars are a top driver for Marketing Qualified Leads, allowing them to use MQLs as a benchmark for always-on webinar effectiveness and engagement.
There’s a lot to learn about always-on webinars. Tune in next Tuesday, May 14, at 11 a.m. PDT (2 p.m. EDT) as Mark Bornstein teaches you how to build, analyze and promote an on-demand webinar program from scratch.