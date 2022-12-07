December 07, 2022
Here are some of the major benefits your business can experience when you begin to measure digital engagement.
1. You’ll Build a Better Brand Identity
When you measure digital engagement metrics, you’ll be able to understand your target market better. This information will help you decide how to best market your products and services.
You can also use that knowledge to create a brand identity congruent with your audience’s needs. This will help you better connect with your target market, make it easier to create bespoke content experiences with tools like ON24 Target and make it easier for your visitors to recognize the effort you’ve put into answering their needs.
2. You’ll Increase Sales Conversions
You can use what you learn from digital engagement to optimize your business. In turn, this will allow for an increase in sales conversions.
In other words, you’ll better understand your audience and why they make certain decisions. You can then use this information to market what you have to offer with those audience segments in mind.
3. You’ll Find New Customers
For a business, finding new customers is always a major challenge. However, when you begin to measure digital engagement, you’ll be able to find new customers that you otherwise wouldn’t have reached.
Depending on the results of your analysis, you may even learn how to reach different types of consumers based on their needs and wants. This way, if one segment isn’t interested in what you have to offer at the moment, another might be.
4. You’ll Understand Your Business Better
Having a strong understanding of your own business is essential. By focusing on digital engagement, you can easily discover if your messages resonate with your audience.
Knowing if your message connects is extremely important because it’s the difference between opening a conversation with your team and opening another tab in a browser. And it’s not just messaging that digital engagement can help with.
Using digital engagement to assess customer engagement and satisfaction — or outright run customer marketing programs —can help you better understand how clients use and perceive your products and services and what they’d like to see changed or improved.
5. You’ll Become More Efficient
Measuring digital engagement will allow you to pave a path forward. This will allow you to stop wasting resources on projects that provide little value and optimize programs for engagement and conversion.
Over time, you’ll find that this significantly increases your efficiency.
6. You’ll Keep up With New Technology
The world is always changing, and so is your audience’s behavior. Digital engagement helps you identify impactful trends — from formats to strategic approaches like ABM — and tools, like a digital event platform, that could affect your business more easily.
It’s also a great way to learn about your audience’s engagement and approach to digital marketing. For example, social video platforms took the entire world by storm. Today, businesses in virtually every industry use social video to promote products and services to their audiences.
7. You’ll Have an Easier Time Finding Out What Your Customers Are Thinking
Digital engagement also helps you find out exactly what your customers are thinking. You can achieve this through the collection of analytics data.
This can provide invaluable insights into how they feel about your brand. As a result, you’ll be able to better connect with them, keep their trust and keep them as a customer.
8. You Can Learn More About Your Business’s Return on Investment
Digital engagement data gives you in-depth insights into the content and messages your audience actually engages with. With this information in hand, you can more easily assess how valuable your work is, what expect to see in the future and provide your team with predictable pipeline.
Plus, these engagement-based insights will also provide you with the tools you need to make programmatic changes that will drive higher ROI.
9. You’ll Be Able to Make Your Business More Personal
The more your audience resonates with your brand, the more likely they will purchase.
Understanding how and why your audience engages with your brand will help you capitalize upon those attributes and drive more opportunities for engagement. In fact, digital engagement is a key element in maximizing sales numbers. Over time, you will become much more effective at appealing to your customers on a personal level.
10. You’ll Be Able to Become More Innovative
As time goes on, digital engagement data will help you notice more things that could drive innovation. For instance, what common pain points are customers looking for that your product could solve with a little tweaking? How do they most commonly connect with your customer service team? What digital event formats do they most prefer?
These are just a few questions that digital engagement data can help you answer.
Digital Engagement Is Something That Cannot Be Overlooked
Digital Engagement Is Something That Cannot Be Overlooked

Businesses need to connect with audiences to drive revenue. Digital engagement provides organizations with the means of building those connections at any time, anywhere.