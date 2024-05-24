Meet Lauren Tafoya, Director of Customer Success, Commercial at ON24. Read on to find out about some of Lauren’s favorite team-building activities, what inspired her to join ON24, and a few of her bucket list items!

Interested in joining the ON24 team? Click here to review our career opportunities.

What is your position and what team are you a part of at ON24?

My role at ON24 is Director, Customer Success. I oversee the commercial and Digital Customer Success teams.

What inspired you to join ON24?

I spent many years in Sales and Customer Success in Talent Acquisition software and moved into the role of Director of Customer Engagement. I was working on programs to get customers engaged and sticky. Events and webinars were a part of those programs, and it was challenging to measure. I came across ON24, and it felt like a good match for me to continue leading a CS team and round out my skills with different technology.

How long have you been at ON24?

Just over two years!

Can you share a memorable experience you’ve had while working at ON24?

Meeting my peer Customer Success leaders in person was fun and solidified why I have enjoyed the last two years at ON24.

How does ON24 foster professional growth and development?

ON24 offers lots of opportunities to get involved and learn from different people. With so much change and improvements I do think it is up to the individual to raise their hand, get involved and ask questions.

What are some of your favorite workplace traditions or team-building activities?

My favorite team-building activities are the weekly (camera on) meetings with my team or peers, discussing us as people, plans for the weekend, exciting events and just who we are as individuals. This helps us understand how we work and what motivates us.

What do you see as the future direction or growth opportunities for ON24?

I think ON24’s future direction will continue to pivot and evolve with the trends, allowing users to do more with less and improve the experience.

What advice would you give to new employees joining ON24?

Embrace the growth/change. The only thing that is constant is change.

If you could switch roles with anyone else in the company, who would it be and why?

It could be fun to run some of the customer events like Mark Bornstein. He always seems like he is having a fun time at those events.

If you could learn any new skill or hobby overnight, what would it be?

I have always wanted to be a “fly girl” and to dance really well. I like dancing, but I would like to actually look cool doing it LOL.

What are two things that are on your bucket list?

One thing I can check off is that I have always wanted to be a mom and I am beyond proud and happy that I have a three-year-old daughter.

Another bucket list item is to spend time meeting an elephant. They are considered one of the most expressive and empathetic species in the world and are capable of complex thought and deep feelings.

What would you do if you won the lottery?

I would use the money to help set up our family and my mom financially.

If you could travel back in time to any period, which era would you choose and why?

I would travel back to the 1970s so I could rock all the fun fashions!

If you were a superhero, what power would you choose to have?

This took me a while, but I am thinking teleportation would be my superpower, as long as I could bring things and stuff with me. My patience waiting in traffic, long drives or flights is low. So, I would like to teleport to a warm beach, another country or instead of driving to get something. Instant gratification would be amazing.

