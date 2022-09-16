Meet ON24: Gabrielle Beckenham, Customer Success ANZ

September 16, 2022
Meet Gabrielle Beckenham — Director, Customer Success ANZ, on the Customer Success team based out of Australia! Read on to learn more about Gabrielle’s experience at ON24 and some of her favorite takeaways in her current role.
Interested in joining the ON24 team? Click here to review our career opportunities.
What is your position and what team are you a part of at ON24?
Director, Customer Success ANZ. Part of the Customer Success Team.
How did you hear about ON24, and what drew you to join?
After seven years, I was looking for a new challenge and applied via LinkedIn. After working for a video platform and content management company, I wanted to better understand how customers engage with their audience. I felt ON24 would be the perfect fit. I knew I wanted the job after my interview with the London team. Great culture and I could see myself working with them.
How long have you been at ON24?
Four years and two months.
How has ON24 evolved since the time you joined?
The London office has a lot more people from different locations and I am very excited about our new discussion-based products.
What have been some of your favorite projects you have worked on at ON24?
There have been many: I would like to choose our customer event in February 2020. It was with 30 customers at our London office. We had several sessions about best practices and trends in the industry followed by lunch. Little did we know it would be our last face-to-face event for a very long time and trends were about to change dramatically!
How has ON24 helped you with your career development?
ON24 offered me a role when we decided as a family to move to Sydney. I got promoted six months later to Director of Customer Success.
What has been your favorite ON24 memory?
Both Webinar Worlds in London and our internal Customer Success and Sales Kickoff in Phoenix: Amazing energy.
What excites you most about ON24’s future?
How our new products are helping customers. The move to hybrid working following the pandemic has been particularly interesting for ON24’s customers. This new way of working is shaping the direction of the product and the events that customers run. I am excited about where this goes and how online events evolve to this new way of working.
What advice do you have for prospective ON24 candidates?
Be passionate about what you do and be prepared to learn something new every day.
What is your proudest moment as an ON24 employee?
The latest one is being part of our customers’ panel at the Melbourne event. It was a personal challenge. I was very nervous, but everyone helped me.
What is unique about ON24?
Our analytics are particularly powerful. Everyone is dedicated and passionate about what they do. And we all have a good sense of humour, which is important!
What has your experience been like adjusting to a fully remote environment?
I have not found it difficult, as we made sure as a team that we were in regular contact. Our manager organized a virtual lunch every Friday to chat about everything except work. A colleague and I also called each other every day to chat as we would have done at the office. It helped me to stay sane!
If you could switch your role with anyone else in the company, who would it be and why?
I would switch to the marketing team for a week or so. And then back to CS. We have such a strong team at ON24, and I could learn a lot from them.
Interested in joining the ON24 team? Click here to review our career opportunities.