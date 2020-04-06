How Your Virtual Events Can Help Support the Fight Against COVID-19

April 06, 2020 Tessa Barron
Digital-first events are the new normal. And, for us at ON24, this shift from physical to digital events have given our vision of creating experiences, everywhere a whole new meaning.
In March alone, the number of live webinars across the ON24 network increased by 330% YoY, and we’re on pace to deliver a total of 250,000 webinars and billions of minutes of audience engagement this year. These record-breaking numbers demonstrate just how important digital experiences are to keeping business running as usual, and we want to help you take that impact even further.
Today, we’re launching a first-of-its-kind COVID-19 Response webinar engagement tool. A new feature within ON24 Webcast Elite, every ON24 Platform user can simply add the widget to your webinars directly from Engagement Tools Manager inside the Console Builder. Once added to your live or on-demand webinars, your audience can seamlessly donate to the COVID-19 Response Fund in just a click. And, since ON24 captures all of your audience’s behavior, you can easily measure and track how your virtual events are contributing to the effort.
With this feature, our goal is to empower YOU — a network of over 2,500 enterprises with a collective webinar audience of more than a half-million professionals per day — to join the fight against COVID-19. And, for every interaction with the engagement tool across the entire ON24 network, ON24 will make a donation to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
At ON24, we know that technology is just one part of keeping us all connected during these challenging times. Let’s join together to mobilize our audiences and unify our support to fight this pandemic through virtual events across the globe.