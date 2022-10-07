October 07, 2022 ON24
Customers, prospects and organizations have come to expect personalization in their communications. Our name, logo, and — if we’re lucky — an actual understanding of our pain points makes us feel special, valued and prioritized.
And personalization pays, too. Creating unique experiences for different types of customers often leads to more engagement and better quality leads.
In fact, according to a McKinsey & Company report, 67% of consumers say first-time purchases are influenced by relevant product or service recommendations and 66% say tailored messaging has influenced their purchase decisions.
But personalization also works when you’re trying to enable and empower your peers and partners. For example, Pegasystems (Pega), an American-based software company, used personalization tactics to promote its Partner Kickoff (PKO) for 2022.
And the company’s efforts paid off! It won the ON24 Experience’s Personalizer Award for maximizing client engagement while delivering a personalized experience to a unique target audience while also seeing:
- A 48% conversion rate with more than 2,000 professionals in attendance
- A 13% year-over-year increase from the company’s 2021 partner kickoff event
- An 89% satisfaction rating on the event overall with 83% of attendees saying they’d recommend it to a colleague
How did Pega make it happen? Read on to find out.
How Pega Personalized its PKO 22 Virtual Event
Pega knew its 2022 goals depended on the success of its partners. So, the company narrowly focused its program on this audience — often consisting of consultants for Pega implementation — and what they needed from Pega to succeed.
But, to empower its partners, Pega needed to do a few things first.
It Went Global
As a company providing global software solutions, Pega often works with international clients. Using ON24 Webcast Elite, Pega crafted a virtual event to serve its global partners no matter where they were on a map.
With participants in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and India, Pega promoted the event’s on-demand capabilities so partners could tune in at convenient times. Recognizing that the event’s audience would be culturally diverse and speak different languages, Pega designed the event with captions in English, French, German and Japanese.
It Drove Engagement
To interact with audiences, Pega used several ON24 engagement features, including:
- Speaker bios
- Live Q&A chat
- Surveys
- Resource lists
- CTAs
And even a “hidden button” CTA linking to the company’s upcoming PegaWorld Inspire virtual event.
It Came Up With A Stellar Design
What’s a great event without great branding? Pega’s PKO featured a custom webinar console that aligned with corporate colors and branding. Pega’s logo was featured across the event and followed the same color scheme and graphic design of its corporate website.
The event’s engagement tools, too, were unique, minimalistic icons with the same bright and bold colors featured elsewhere.
This level of customization works to familiarize attendees with the company’s look and feel and reinforces brand identity. The matching color palette and graphics gives the audience the impression of strong brand cohesion.
Pega also used this event to recognize and announce partner awards for its different regions. To keep audiences interested throughout the event, these awards were presented toward the end of the event.
Results
We said earlier that Pega’s partner event was a huge success. And it was. According to Pega, the virtual kickoff conference brought in more than 2,000 attendees, more than half of which were the exact type of partner and position the company was seeking to connect with.
Not only that, but Pega’s ten largest partners accounted for 75% of the event’s attendees. And, of those top ten partners, four had a more than 60% attendance rate for the event. Other stats include:
