Feature Friday: Spotlighting Your Conversion and Engagement Tools

November 13, 2020 Stephanie Dang
Forget boring and static webinars. Enable your audience members to truly engage with your digital experiences with ON24’s suite of engagement tools and newly released ON24 Conversion Tools. With these interactive options, you can empower audiences to react to your content, connect with your team and signal if they’re ready to take the next step. Each tool also captures engagement data, providing you with insights to identify buying signals and measure the impact of your message.
Today, let’s focus on spotlight, which helps you to channel audience attention by spotlighting interactivity tools during a webinar, so you can increase audience engagement and conversion.
In the presenter console, simply open the Engagement Tools window and click Highlight to cast a glow around that particular tool for your audience.
In addition to being highlighted, the Conversion, CTA, Survey and Resource List tools also have the option to be centered for a higher level of attention. For example, let’s say you want to drive more demos from your webinars by leading audiences to your demo landing page. Centering the Request Demo tool will bring the tool front and center for audiences and dim the background — encouraging your audience members to click and self-identify their buying interest and easily get that demo.
By highlighting and centering engagement and Conversion Tools, your audiences engage even further.
