Five Pharmaceutical Marketing Webinars That Drive HCP Engagement

October 16, 2019 Ciera Nahale
It’s no secret that pharmaceutical marketing is becoming more challenging. Physicians are difficult to reach, you’re faced with more and more regulatory restraints but you still need to take products to market quickly.
As in-person meetings become a thing of the past, more pharma companies are meeting HCPs where they are: online. According to Docplexus’ “Pharma’s Guide to a Kickass Marketing Webinar,” 72% of physicians source drug-related information online, and 78% of physicians favor learning through videos or digital media. Because of this shift, it’s increasingly important for marketers to create a diverse digital program that attracts HCPs, educates them, and keeps them coming back for industry-leading medical information.
So what do these HCP engagement programs look like? We’ve scoured our pharmaceutical customer’s webinars to find out what webinar programs they’re running and why. Here are the five most popular pharmaceutical marketing webinar programs we found.
Key Opinion Leader Events
Your audience wants to receive expert, scientific information and key opinion leaders are the influencers of the healthcare space. KOLs help position companies as experts and thought leaders, effectively doing what a publisher in their space would do. To take advantage of this digital program, feature a KOL as your main webinar speaker and share clinical research, outcomes, cases, medical best practices or current topics in the field. Speakers can help drive registrations by promoting the webinar to their network of physicians.
Digital Symposiums and Congresses
The healthcare industry is no stranger to symposiums. But these in-person events are expensive to host and can’t scale. Plus, geographical boundaries make it difficult for targeted experts and HCPs to attend. If you host symposiums, stream them live through a webinar platform to maximize the reach of an in-person event and accommodate those who cannot attend in person. Next, take every presentation and break them into on-demand webinars. With a digital, on-demand symposium in hand, you can enable participants (both those who attended and those who missed the event) to watch later and drive eyeballs well after the event is over.
Product Launches
Speed to market is one of the biggest challenges in a product launch. Instead of having physicians read your product brochures, easily create high-production webinars that get you in front of your audience for 20-30 minutes, even an hour. During this captive time, educate them at a deeper level about your new treatment and showcase your product videos and internal experts. Use webinar analytics to discover who is the most interested based on their engagement during the presentation. You can also include a “contact us” form in your webinar for interested physicians to raise their hand and instantly request a meeting.
Peer-to-Peer Meetups
HCPs want to learn from their peers and other subject matter experts in the field. Facilitate digital peer-to-peer interactions that nurture a learning environment for HCPs. Manage the conversation by having one of your own experts as a moderator who’ll help guests to share information and build connections. These networking opportunities are valuable for helping HCPs gather information they can apply back to their clinical practices. Use ON24’s resource list to provide related content to download and use group chat to collect data on these conversations.
Sales Trainings
Your sales reps are now scattered around the world, they’re harder to reach which makes in-person training less effective. Online tutorials lack employee interaction and you have no visibility into who has watched and how engaged they are. With webinars, you can go in-depth with education, enable testing in real-time and even generate a certificate of completion. Reps are able to ask and get questions answered in real-time, download additional related content and access this training anytime, anywhere.
