Feature Friday: Consistent Viewing Experiences in Engagement Hub and Target

December 04, 2020 Ryan Balke
Back in October, we made a number of enhancements to both Engagement Hub and Target, most notably the addition of Conversion Tools to Target.
We’ve talked a lot about the importance and impact of Conversion Tools since then, so let’s dig deeper into another big update that impacts your audience’s viewing experience in both Engagement Hub and Target.
The buying journey is long and complex, and requires a variety of different content and touchpoints. According to FocusVision, the buying process generally takes between 2-6 weeks, and involves 3-4 people on the buying team. Over this time, buyers consume an average of 13 pieces of content before reaching their decision.
Keeping your audience engaged on your platform has never been more important. That’s why we’ve given your audience a more consistent and immersive viewing experience across all content types. Like videos, your viewers can now access on-demand webinars and PDFs without leaving the Engagement Hub or Target page experiences, allowing them to easily continue their content journey.
Here are some additional details on the updates.
On-demand webinars and PDFs can now be opened in a landing page from Engagement Hub
Engagement Hub
On-demand webinars and PDFs can now be viewed on landing pages (when enabled) from the Engagement Hub. The streamlined viewing experience still includes all the great engagement tools that exist in all ON24 webinars. Audience members can also open up the on-demand webinar or PDF in a new tab if they choose.
On-demand webinars and PDFs can now be opened in a lightbox in Target
Target
We’ve made a similar update for on-demand webinars and PDFs in Target. Rather than a landing page, this content now appears in a lightbox format (when enabled), keeping your audience connected to the experience you’ve curated for them.
How can I get this?
The new viewing experience is enabled automatically for new Engagement Hub and Target users. Existing customers can reach out to their CSM to turn this on for their accounts.