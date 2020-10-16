Back to Blog Home

New at ON24: Drive Better Experiences and Better Conversions

October 16, 2020 Ryan Balke

At ON24, we are focused on building the tools and features that help your audience engage with your content and convert into customers. With the latest release for ON24 Engagement Hub and ON24 Target, you can now track your audience’s buying signals and provide a more consistent content and webinar viewing experience across digital experiences.

NEW CONVERSION TOOLS IN TARGET TO TRACK BUYING SIGNALS

We’re making it easier for you to track the buying signals of your audience, and use those signals to identify quality leads, trigger sales follow-up and effectively measure conversion and prove program ROI.

The first two conversion tools we’re launching in Target are Book Meeting and Request Demo. We recently launched these tools in Webcast Elite last month, giving your audience the ability to self-identify and signal their buying interest. These tools are fully customizable to keep your page on brand.

EXTEND AUDIENCE CONTENT JOURNEYS WITH CONSISTENT VIEWING EXPERIENCE ACROSS ALL CONTENT TYPESA screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated

We’re also giving your audience a more consistent and immersive viewing experience across all content types in Engagement Hub and Target. Your viewers can now access on-demand webinars and PDFs without leaving the Engagement Hub or Target page experience, allowing them to continue their content journey.

SAVED SEARCH IN ENGAGEMENT HUB

We’ve made it easier for your audience to find the content they’re looking for. Our Engagement Hub Hero layout now allows your audience to save up to 10 unique searches. All saved searches can be found under the dropdown in the upper-right of the screen. Audiences can also add specific search alerts to your weekly subscription email.

That’s not all. We’ve made a number of enhancements to both Engagement Hub and Target in this release, so check out the release notes for the full rundown.

