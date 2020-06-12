Feature Friday: Bring External Videos Into Your Digital Experiences

June 12, 2020 Stephanie Dang
Video is one of the most popular types of content for marketers. It enables you to deliver your message efficiently and effectively, which is especially useful when there is an increasing number of distractions around the buyer journey. In fact, the medium is so powerful that 80% of marketers say that video has directly increased sales.
But once you’ve built the content and published them to your hosted channels, like YouTube or Vimeo, how do you extend their reach and leverage them to optimize your digital programs and audience experiences?
At ON24, we and our customers love video! From creating categories of training or product overview videos in ON24 Engagement Hubs to drive buyer or customer education to feature personalized videos for top accounts in your Target pages, and leveraging videos to promote upcoming webinars, we want to ensure that incorporating video is easy and efficient. In addition to uploading video files directly into your digital experiences, we’ve now added the capability to add videos from YouTube or Vimeo channels with just the URL. No need to download and re-upload.
You can quickly add videos from YouTube or Vimeo by using the video URL both services provide. Simply add the URL into your Media Manager and manage it alongside all the other content in your ON24 account. There is no need to remake content; the videos already created can be easily added to any digital experience.
When incorporating external videos into your digital experiences, you not only increase viewership but also gain insights into your audience’s interest. Your YouTube and Vimeo channel can continue to be the centralized place to track views or you can leverage the ON24 Intelligence engine which gathers total views, unique views and viewing duration so you can continue to understand content performance on your ON24 digital experience and optimize programs.
If you’d like to learn more about ON24 Engagement Hub or Target and leveraging external videos, please contact us. If you’re an ON24 customer, contact your CSM to get started.