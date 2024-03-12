Customer Engagement in the Age of AI

Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing how businesses engage with customers. AI unlocks new opportunities for businesses to understand and communicate with audiences, from powering customer data analysis platforms to facilitating round-the-clock customer service.

This guide will discuss the most important things to know about AI for customer engagement and its growing importance in the digital era.

Transforming Customer Experiences with AI

For customer marketers, AI is useful in a variety of ways. It can accelerate the customer journey, improve customer experiences and, applied in the right way, it can help businesses achieve a range of benefits, including:

Improved efficiency – AI allows businesses to create more efficient workflows, freeing time to spend on other value-adding activities while also giving customers better experiences for example. Personalization – AI enables personalization at scale. It helps businesses to develop a targeted approach for each customer, strengthening the relevancy of communications and cultivating a more personal relationship. Cost-effectiveness – AI can improve cost-effectiveness by automating specific tasks. This allows businesses to allocate resources strategically, maximizing the impact on customer experiences.



Harnessing AI to Build Stronger Customer Connections

Building strong connections with your customers can lead to better retention and increased revenue, and AI-powered tools can be instrumental in the process. Here are three examples of how AI can help enhance customer relationships:

Data-Driven Customer Understanding

To connect with your audience, you first need to understand them. AI tools can help in this regard by making it easier to automate the collection and analysis of customer data, unearthing insights that deepen your understanding of your target market’s needs, wants, preferences and behaviors.

Streamlining Marketing and Sales

Improving the marketing and sales funnels can boost customer experience early in the relationship, providing a better foundation to build on. AI can help by streamlining both functions, ensuring potential customers get quick and accurate answers to their queries.

AI-Powered Relationship Building

AI tools can facilitate better customer communication throughout and after onboarding. You can use it to automate check-ups on new customers, for instance, and identify those struggling and needing help from a human customer support team member.

AI Content: Boosting Engagement and ROI

Most content marketing strategies aim to achieve one of two goals: to drive higher engagement or to impact revenue directly. AI can help companies reach both goals by opening up opportunities for greater efficiency and personalization in the content creation process.

Content Personalization

Personalized content is key to maximizing customer engagement. By catering to individual preferences and only serving your customers content relevant to their interests, you ensure they want to interact with your business.

But manually tailoring content to each customer is time-consuming and nearly impossible to do with any granularity. AI removes these roadblocks by using advanced algorithms to recognize patterns in customer behavior. From here, it can suggest personalized content recommendations that keep customers engaged by providing genuine value.

AI’s skill in identifying patterns makes it invaluable for A/B testing content. It can identify insights based on data collected and use historical data to predict which variations are likely to perform best. This ensures that even at the start of the testing process, you can make informed decisions about which content to serve to different customers.

Conversion Rate Improvements

One of the critical contributions of AI in digital marketing is its ability to identify and address conversion problems. AI uses machine learning to analyze performance across different metrics, helping businesses optimize their communications and turn leads into sales.

These are some of the most popular ways to use AI to improve conversion rates:

Predictive analytics for lead scoring – AI can help to identify which leads are most likely to convert, showing you where to focus your efforts for maximum success. Audience segmentation – AI analytics tools can analyze customer behavior and segment based on level of engagement. They can pinpoint missed opportunities and identify neglected customer groups, enabling you to improve customer loyalty and retention. Chatbots – AI-powered chatbots can remove friction for customers during the consideration phase, helping to keep them on the path to conversion. Website reviews – AI can analyze web design and copy, making suggestions to improve traffic and engagement. This can include enhancing customer service features, optimizing site performance from a technical standpoint, and improving UX for better conversion rates. Email targeting – some AI-powered marketing tools can develop advanced email campaigns that automate the targeting, creation and sending of relevant emails. This hyper-personalized approach increases the likelihood of conversion. Social media sentiment analysis – AI social listening tools can monitor social media platforms to gauge customer sentiment about your product or brand. These valuable insights allow you to make optimization decisions confidently and indicate which higher-level product changes are needed to improve its ROI.



The Role of Human-Like Chatbots

AI chatbots and virtual assistants play a vital role in modern customer service. The ability to provide out-of-hours assistance and respond to large volumes of queries without requiring further resources revolutionizes the relationship between business and consumer.

Enhancing Customer Support

Until recently, customer service chatbots usually worked by prompting the user to respond to a specific question rather than the other way around. This was useful for triaging customer requests and answering basic queries with preset answers, but it was often frustrating for customers with more nuanced queries.

AI chatbots have changed this equation. These instant messaging tools can provide immediate, personalized responses that allow businesses to answer queries and resolve even complex issues promptly.

Unlike their predecessors, AI chatbots can understand the context of messages and reply conversationally with an original response. The more that they are used, the more data they have to learn from, which means they also become increasingly effective over time.

Personalized Interactions

AI enables chatbots and virtual assistants to deliver personalized interactions beyond answering queries. By accessing customer data in real-time, these tools can identify and proactively resolve potential problems, provide suggestions for customers to get the most out of service, and implement account requests immediately.

It’s difficult for human customer support representatives to replicate this level of personalization at scale because they often have limited time and calls waiting to be handled. In this respect, AI chatbots enhance the overall customer experience.

Maximizing Digital Impact with AI-Driven Engagement

The transformative potential of AI for customer engagement is undeniable. The benefits are evident, from improved efficiency and enhanced customer service to website optimization and personalized interactions.

AI-powered customer engagement strategies are already improving ROI for many businesses. If you want to leverage the technology for your business success, don’t forget to check out the AI-powered Analytics and Content Engine. This optional ON24 generative AI tool can help you elevate the customer experience.