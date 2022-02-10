8 Steps to Creating a Dynamic Webinar Presentation [Infographic]

February 10, 2022 Michael Mayday
Creating a dynamic webinar presentation is simply a matter of following a process. You can make your own, or you can check out our webinar creation process below.
Want to jump to the infographic? Just click here.
Step 1: Find A Relevant Topic to Cover
Engaging webinars start with the audience in mind. For you, the marketer, that means identifying a webinar topic your audience is interested in.
There are a variety of ways you can brainstorm webinar topics. Review the performance of previous content, look for timely trends within your industry, or directly ask your audience what they would like to learn through a poll or survey.
If you run live webinars, just ask your attendees what they’d like to hear about and ask them to respond in the Q&A tool.
Step 2: Develop an Interesting Title
Start thinking about titles once you have a topic in hand. Developing titles this early in webinar planning can help narrow the event’s focus and provide you with future webinar ideas.
One way to go about title development? Create a spreadsheet, set a timer for seven minutes and just start writing. Go ahead and turn off your inner censor when developing an initial list. Don’t worry about typos, syntax title length. The seven minutes will go fast.
Once your seven minutes are up, go back, review and edit your list of titles to your liking. Once that’s polished up, share with your team and ask for feedback.
The final title you develop should be short — roughly 60 characters max — and signal your organization’s take on the issue.
Note: you’ll find that 60 characters don’t provide a lot of room. If you’ve written titles in a spreadsheet, use the formula “=LEN(B2)” to measure character length.
Step 3: Focus On Just One Thing
A lot can go through your head when developing your webinar presentation. You may want to expand on points, include different perspectives — and that might be a reasonable approach depending on your topic.
However, every webinar — and every piece of content for that matter — should have a “Just One Thing” takeaway. It’s the central premise of your content and the foundational message you want every attendee to take away from your event.
Frame your narrative around just one thing and make sure it’s carried throughout your presentation.
Step 4: Structure Your Presentation
Your presentation, and any data it includes, should be structured. What this means is that the information you provide should follow a format that audiences can easily follow. Webinar presentation formats to think about include:
-
- Past, present and future of a topic.
- What’s the news and how does it affect me?
- Cause and effect of a trend or change.
As you construct your presentation, don’t forget to create opportunities for engagement. For example, pause to ask for feedback or how webinar attendees feel after sharing an important slide or piece of information.
Step 5: Repeat Your One Thing
Remember step three? Develop just one thing? Well, it’s time to revisit your presentation and ensure it’s repeated throughout at least three times.
Want to take it to the next level? Use that central premise and repeat it in other content formats, like e-books, blogs or white papers, to help your audience get the message.
Step 6: Keep Slides Light And Engaging
PowerPoint slides are a powerful tool in webinar presentations. However, slides can easily become and distracting. Learn how to detox your slides.
Make sure your webinar slides are light on text, contain engaging imagery or messages and help facilitate your main points. Remember: your slides should be in service of a story, not the other way around.
Here’s a rule of thumb to remember when it comes to slides: there should be no more than three lines of bulleted text on any given slide.
Step 7: Brand Your Console
A webinar can capture audience attention for nearly an hour, depending on the event you’re running. Your webinar, or any webinar for that matter, is a fantastic way to highlight your brand.
Make your brand stand out with an engaging and well-designed webinar console. Tips to consider here include:
-
- Your company logo
- High-resolution images or graphics
- Brand colors
- A 2,900 x 1,350 background
A professional-looking webinar console makes all the difference. Invest some time in setting yourself up for success.
Step 8: Review and Practice
With everything in place, run through your webinar presentation one or two times. This will help you identify any issue areas within your presentation, refine your flow and work through any technical issues that may arise.
Good luck!