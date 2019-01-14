5 Tips for Better Panel Webinars

January 14, 2019 Katie O'Rourke
This article was originally published on JD Supra. Shared with permission.
Done right, panel discussions bringing together several experts are an excellent way to make your webinars stand out: they provide your audience with multiple perspectives on a single problem, they generate lively, in-depth dialog amongst peers and, with leading business and industry speakers on the slate, they enhance your credibility and authority.
But panels come with their own set of challenges. Here are five do’s and don’ts for ensuring the success of your panel discussion webinar.
1. Do: Organize a Practice Run
It’s always a good idea to do a dry run when you’re leading a panel discussion. With webinars it’s critical.
Of course participants should know each other and what to expect from the discussion: questions, answers, timing, speaking order, etc. But they also need to become comfortable with the webinar technology – like speaking to an invisible audience, identifying and eliminating noise issues, and changing slides.
Organize a practice run ahead of the event to make sure everyone’s up to speed and ready to go once the webinar starts.
2. Don’t: Ignore Diversity
Putting together the right panel can be at times more art than science. You want skills, experience, and personalities that complement each other, not cancel each other out.
A panel that’s diverse – crossing gender, culture, race, or age lines, for example – makes for a better webinar, with richer discussions highlighting a wider range of experience and appealing to a broader audience. It may require you to cast a wider net when you’re looking for speakers, but your audience – and your speakers – will be glad you made the extra effort.
3. Do: Focus on Expertise
The most successful – and the most memorable – webinars are built around true experts who share their knowledge and experience with participants.
Your audience relies on you to bring them valid insight, credible expertise, and a meaningful perspective on the topics being discussed. And to ensure their satisfaction, as well as the success of future webinars, you need to deliver.
Spend time getting speakers with backgrounds that resonate with your intended audience. If your webinar targets corporate counsel, for example, include an in-house lawyer who’s resolved the issues you’re discussing. If you’re aiming for attendees in a specific industry, bring in a thought leader from that sector. If you’re discussing government oversight, a federal or state regulator adds valuable authority.
4. Don’t: Offer Panelists a “Speaking Opportunity”
You may have experienced this yourself (I know I have): a conference organizer or discussion leader reaches out to you with a “great opportunity” to present at his event.
Don’t be that person. You’re asking an expert to participate on your panel. You’re asking them to share their knowledge with your audience. You’re not doing them a favor: they’re doing you one, and your request should make that clear.
There are several ways to say that – “we hope to bring together a group of leading experts, and hope that you can join us,” and “it would be an incredible honor if you were to speak on our webinar” come to mind – and none of them include the words “speaking opportunity.”
5. Do: Have a Contingency Plan
The best way to ensure that your webinars go off without a hitch? Expect the unexpected.
I encourage all of my clients to have a contingency plan that works in place before every webinar. This is particularly important when you’re leading a panel discussion with multiple presenters.
What could go wrong? Dropped calls, lost internet connections, power outages, computer crashes, missing panelists, etc. Chances are you’ll never need it, but if you do, a contingency plan will help you avoid an awkward and unpleasant webinar if anything should go wrong.