Why Digital Experiences Need a Mindshift

May 29, 2020 Andrea Bartman
Whether you love it or hate it, working from home has its challenges. The Sunday Scaries may no longer worry you, but now every day feels exactly the same.
That’s why, in mid-May, we partnered with Epic Keynotes to deliver an engaging event that helps professionals shift their minds and perspectives while working from home. We called it MINDSHIFT, and it was a first-of-its-kind digital event that helps professionals like you to dream up out-of-the-box ideas all while benefiting the COVID-19 Response Fund.
In two hours, MINDSHIFT connected attendees with ten of the greatest thinkers in business and personal development. However, a new mindset isn’t the only thing that’s changing. How we host events like this has shifted from physical, in-person events to a complete content journey experience ranging pre-, during- and post-event.
Here is how we did it:
Getting The Live Event Going
MINDSHIFT started as a live digital event in mid-May. As with any event, it’s important to promote the event to gain as much attendance as possible.
In addition to an email campaign, we focused our promotions on our three social media channels: Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. We made sure to tag the event speakers, include event branded images and a link directly to the event page website with an easy registration form. The goal is to make it as simple as possible for participants to say “yes” and sign up. We even streamed the event to Facebook live for maximum engagement:
But the real magic for marketers is the landing page itself. Through a combination of ON24 Engagement Hub and Target, visitors are greeted with an interactive, dynamic experience that’s engaging, branded and, for marketers, data-rich.
An Engagement Hub for Virtual Experiences
With ON24 Engagement Hub, MINDSHIFT registrants and attendees can learn all about the event, its details and register for upcoming sessions. The Engagement Hub also empowers marketers to organize their virtual experiences anyway they see fit. They can guide audiences to tracks and breakout sessions, let attendees filter by speaker or topic and more. For MINDSHIFT, audiences can stream the entire on-demand event with the click of a single button or explore each speaker’s biography and session by clicking on their corresponding section.
Bespoke Experiences via Target Pages
So what happens when a MINDSHIFT attendee clicks on a speaker’s portrait? They’re taken to a branded Target page that contains additional resources about the speaker and a link to the speaker’s MINDSHIFT session. Each MINDSHIFT presenter, then, gets their own page filled with their own contextual content.
Always-On Content Experiences
MINDSHIFT is an event that anyone can watch at any time, over and over again. It is always going to have relevant information and is something that can be revisited as often as a participant desires. The information on radiating positivity and being open to possibilities will never be stale and is something we all need to remind ourselves about, especially as we get so busy in the day to day grind of work and life.
Because this is infinitely relevant, and we can all use a reminder to be more positive and open to new experiences, MINDSHIFT is the perfect event to live on through on-demand streaming.
One of the best things about digital experiences is the ability to easily scale with an audience’s needs. Attendees could focus and watch a 45-minute presentation in the midst of a busy day or narrow-down on a specific topic, track or theme during a two-day seminar. And best of all: virtual experiences scale. Events can range from 100 participants to 10,000 participants — and you can even use in-person content.
So, when you think about how you can mindshift your day-to-day approach to working from home, think about how you can also shift how your work gets done with comprehensive digital experiences.