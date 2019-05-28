May 28, 2019 ON24
Engaging top-tier leads today means using both physical and digital experiences to build personal connections. What helps best? Shared physical and digital experiences. Prospects and leads should be able to go from the show floor one day to a webinar the next and hold the same fluid conversation in a single seamless experience.
But putting together the brand assets, the copy, the handouts and prepping the sales team to make this work requires an almost frightening level of coordination. But it is possible.
On Tuesday, June 4, at 11 a.m. PDT (2 p.m. EDT), Insight50 US will bring together an expert panel to discuss the balance of physical and digital, how the two are becoming more intertwined and how marketers can craft their own experience that bridges the physical-slash-digital divide.
This upcoming Insight50 US panel will include:
- Alon Waks, VP of Marketing, Bizzabo
- Amy Holtzman, Sr. VP of Marketing, AlphaSense
- Matt Heinz, Founder and President, Heinz Marketing
- Tessa Barron, Sr. Director, Marketing
These experts will discuss:
- Where and when to integrate in-person events and webinars in account-based management campaigns
- How salespeople fit into the physical-digital equation and how marketers can best enable them
- How marketers can craft bespoke webinars for an audience of one and use that content to scale
- And, of course, how to report both physical and digital results
