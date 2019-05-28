Back to Blog Home

Upcoming at ON24: Making Personal Connections IRL and Online With Insight50

May 28, 2019 ON24

Engaging top-tier leads today means using both physical and digital experiences to build personal connections. What helps best? Shared physical and digital experiences. Prospects and leads should be able to go from the show floor one day to a webinar the next and hold the same fluid conversation in a single seamless experience.

But putting together the brand assets, the copy, the handouts and prepping the sales team to make this work requires an almost frightening level of coordination. But it is possible.

On Tuesday, June 4, at 11 a.m. PDT (2 p.m. EDT), Insight50 US will bring together an expert panel to discuss the balance of physical and digital, how the two are becoming more intertwined and how marketers can craft their own experience that bridges the physical-slash-digital divide.

This upcoming Insight50 US panel will include:

These experts will discuss:

  • Where and when to integrate in-person events and webinars in account-based management campaigns
  • How salespeople fit into the physical-digital equation and how marketers can best enable them
  • How marketers can craft bespoke webinars for an audience of one and use that content to scale
  • And, of course, how to report both physical and digital results

Register now and learn how to bring your physical and digital events together. Interested in learning more about how ON24 makes digital events work? Check out these links below:

Recommended Posts

Have Strict Data Privacy Regulations Made Marketing Better?

May 25, 2019
Andrew Warren-Payne

The Webinerd Channel: Zoetis on Webinars

May 22, 2019
ON24

Top Posts

The Insight50 crew tackles the physical/digital divide.
Upcoming at ON24: Making Personal Connections IRL and Online With Insight50
Webinerds get excited over great webinar results.
How to Measure Webinar Success
Webinerd examines data.
Have Strict Data Privacy Regulations Made Marketing Better?
Building scrappy habits can help drive webinar success.
How To Make Scrappy Marketing a Habit for Success
The Webinerd Channel: Zoetis on Webinars
ON24