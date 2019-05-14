May 14, 2019 Andrew Warren-Payne
This post is the latest in our series on scrappy marketing – an approach can help you achieve better results in less time.
One of the principles of scrappy marketing is making good use of what you have.
Webinars are a great way of engaging potential customers, as well as nurturing your relationships with them, but they take a lot of work to make. How can you get as much mileage as possible out of them?
In an earlier post, we discussed methods you can use to extend the lifecycle of a webinar. This post focuses on ways you can use webinar recordings to engage your on-demand audience.
Create a webinar hub
On-demand webinars are a huge part of your audience – a potential third, according to ON24 research. How can we serve them better?
Creating a central place on your website where all of your webinars are based is a great place to start. Make it attractive, make it accessible, and above all, make it searchable.
This needs to be a place where visitors can start a long journey with you, so, for example, after viewing a webinar, they can be recommended some of your related content, such as a white paper or case study that was discussed on the recording.
Creating a webinar hub helps you draw parallels between the different kinds of content you host while catering for the bingers who like to watch several webinars on the trot or a whole series at once.
The choice is yours on whether to ask visitors to sign up once for access to all of your webinars, or to gate each video individually – you’ll have to weigh up user experience against your desire for leads.
Syndicate your webinar content
Third-party sites can be great places to host your webinar content. By placing lead forms and calls-to-action on other sites, you can capture an audience that you otherwise wouldn’t have reached.
You can also reach additional viewers organically by making parts of your webinar content available on video sites such as YouTube, Vimeo and SlideShare. These platforms can help grow your audience further by making your webinar content more searchable and accessible, although you should weigh up the benefits of reach versus capturing leads.
Again, it’s up to you whether you publish your webinars as full videos, create shorter chapters to create series, or just post shorter clips of the best bits. Whatever you choose to do, be sure to link back to your webinar hub for those who want more.
Cut webinars into bite-sized pieces
Breaking longer recordings into shorter, easier to digest clips makes your webinar content so much more versatile. Not only do they present a lower barrier to entry for the rest of your content (an hour-long video may prove intimidating), but you can be more targeted with how you share them, as a shorter clip is likely to be far more focused in its subject matter than a 60-minute webinar that covers many topics.
Research by ON24, which found that half of webinars have audiences of between 100 and 199 people, suggests that webinars are tending towards smaller, more niche audiences for mid to bottom of the funnel prospects, so it makes sense to specialize where you can.
Shorter clips can also serve as teaser videos in your webinar promotion – post them on social media – organic or paid – to generate interest in your longer on-demand webinars.
