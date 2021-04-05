April 05, 2021 Tessa Barron
Engagement is one of those words that marketers often talk about. But if we’re put on the spot to define it, many of us can feel stumped.
When we’re at a management meeting trying to explain our numbers and the problems with our pipeline, it doesn’t do us any favors when we can’t explain what we mean by “engagement”.
It’s also too easy to kid ourselves by using vanity metrics to show how “engaged” our target audience is. This might get some breathing room in the short term.
But here’s the reality: the longer we go without bringing measurable revenue to the table, the higher the chance that HR will suggest we “explore other opportunities” or put a pink slip in our hands.
What we’re covering in this fix
Even if we have trouble in explaining engagement, all B2B marketers know that it’s important.
We know buyers need multiple touches before being sales-ready. We know the buying cycle is long and engagement helps keep our brand front of mind. We also know that the data we capture through engagement helps us to surface buying signals, allowing us to qualify leads and provide a better buyer experience.
But before we fix our funnel, we need to answer some key questions. What do we really mean by engagement at our own organization? How does engagement different across the buyer’s journey? And how do we drive engagement in a way that gets our buyers to the end of the funnel?
To answer these questions, on April 8th I’ll be joining experts from NetLine, Ceros and Conversica to figure out the what, why and how of engagement for increased marketing pipeline.
On this session, you’ll hear from:
-
- Tessa Barron, VP of Marketing, ON24 (me)
- David Fortino, Chief Strategy Officer, NetLine
- Zarina Stanik, Director of Events, Ceros
- Amanda DePaul, Senior Director of Demand Gen, Conversica
What else can we get right now?
Sounds great! So what’s next?
