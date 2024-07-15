ON24 Now a Veeva Silver Certified Partner

Elevating Digital Engagement for Life Sciences

Research by Veeva has found that 87% of healthcare professionals (HCPs) prefer virtual interactions over traditional face-to-face meetings, emphasizing the need for effective digital engagement in the life sciences industry. At ON24, we are committed to helping leading healthcare, pharmaceutical and biotech companies transform their digital engagement for sales and marketing teams.

Now, as a Silver Certified Veeva partner, we can further empower life sciences companies to change the way they engage with HCPs to drive improved customer experiences.

A Seamless Integration for Increased Engagement

The new integration of the ON24 Intelligent Engagement Platform with Veeva CRM Events Management enables joint customers to create and manage digital experiences, including webinars, virtual events and content hubs – all in one place. This partnership ensures that valuable insights from these engagements flow into Veeva CRM, helping sales and marketing with actionable data to deliver personalized customer follow-ups.

Meeting HCP Expectations with Personalized Experiences

Healthcare professionals today demand more personalized and digital-first interactions. A 2024 report from ON24 found that 76% of HCPs believe tailored content significantly enhances their learning experience and engagement during virtual events. This trend is driving life sciences companies to rethink their engagement strategies.

With the Veeva CRM Events Manager integration, ON24 customers can deliver personalization at scale. Ultimately, personalization is key to building long-term relationships with HCPs. Companies can foster trust and loyalty by understanding their preferences and tailoring interactions, leading to better engagement and higher conversion rates.

Benefits for Customers

Streamlined event lifecycle: Simplify the creation and execution of digital experiences with automated workflows that boost HCP engagement.

Unified engagement data: Merge event registration and engagement data for a comprehensive view of customer interactions.

Performance insights: Access real-time analytics to drive informed decision-making and strategic follow-ups.

Compliance assurance: Ensure compliance throughout the event lifecycle with the seamless data transfer between platforms.

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, we plan to extend our integration capabilities with Veeva Vault CRM to help life sciences companies drive even more growth and improve customer experiences through digital engagement.