ON24 Is Grilling Up Some Tasty ABM Insights On May 30

May 20, 2019 ON24
Marketers today know how to cook up some stellar content. The problem, though, is serving that content to the right audience at the right time. That’s why marketers are increasingly turning to account-based marketing, or ABM, as a tactic to get the right content to the right people at the right time.
But ABM isn’t easy to pull off. It requires a lot of resources and a lot of know-how. That’s why, on Thursday, May 30, we’re going to pull out the grill and serve up ABM insights at ON24 HQ in San Francisco, California. It’s an ABM BBQ and you’re invited.
Thursday’s event will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and will feature BBQ, networking and a grill-side conversation between Joe Hyland, CMO of ON24, and Jeremy Collins, Vice President of Demand Generation at Aurea Software.
Here’s the official agenda for the ON24 ABM BBQ:
- 5:30 – 6 p.m.: Food, drinks and networking
- 6 – 6:45 p.m.: Grill-side chat with Aurea Software’s VP of Demand Generation, Jeremy Collins
- 6:45 p.m. to end: Cornhole, hula-hooping and more food
Sound like a good time to you? It does to us. If you’re interested in joining ON24 for our ABM BBQ, click this link.
Can’t make it or don’t live in the Bay Area? No worries. Here are three servings of fresh ABM tips you can use right now:
Tip 1: Talk to Sales. Talk to Sales. Talk to Sales.
Before you embark on your ABM journey, talk to your sales team. Sales can provide you with great insights into your target audience, help define the program’s success metrics (e.g., leads, conversions and opportunities) and help nurture a culture of cooperation.
Tip 2: Research and Document
The second step is always an important one. Do your due diligence and research the audience you wish to target with your ABM program. Develop personas, talk to account managers and document what you’ve discovered. Take special care to thoroughly understand the industry in question. Write down any jargon you come across and understand the context around it.
Tip 3: Provide Opportunities to Interact, Provide Feedback
Marketing touches today must provide a two-way conversation. That is, both the creator and the consumer need to be able to talk to one another and provide feedback. We think webinars and Target pages are fantastic tools for this very reason. Both tools offer you the opportunity to push out Q&As, polls and surveys. They also allow individual prospects to self-identify interest, industry and role — helping you to refine your messaging and your targeting.
Regardless of where you are in your ABM journey, we’re here to help. Stop by on ON24 HQ on May 30 for some great insights. Alternatively, discover how you can use webinars to fuel your ABM efforts with our on-demand webinar, “The ABM Content Challenge” or download our ebook, “The Webinerd’s Guide to Account-Based Marketing.”