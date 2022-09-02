Meet ON24: Aubrey Bell (Lowe), Recruiting Coordinator

September 02, 2022 ON24
Meet Aubrey Bell (Lowe) – one of our Recruiting Coordinators for the Talent Acquisition team, based out of Nashville, Tennessee! Read on to learn more about Aubrey’s experience at ON24, some of her favorite projects, proudest moments, and how ON24 has helped her career development.
What is your position and what team are you a part of at ON24?
Recruiting Coordinator and Talent Acquisition team.
How did you hear about ON24, and what drew you to join?
One of the recruiters at ON24 reached out to me and after having my initial conversation, I instantly could see that this team and company were exactly where I wanted to be. The team culture and growth opportunities are what really caught my attention.
How long have you been at ON24?
I joined in November 2021.
How has ON24 evolved since the time you joined?
The company has not only grown tremendously in the number of new hires but also acquired VIBBO and added new products for our customers.
What have been some of your favorite projects you have worked on at ON24?
I have had the opportunity to work on so many exciting things from creating the recruiting coordinator manual, implementing it when we hired another RC, updating offer letters, communication to candidates, as well as working on new decks/trainings for teams across the organization.
How has ON24 helped you with your career development?
ON24 has helped me grow tremendously. I have learned more in-depth about what it takes to hire candidates from a recruiter perspective which in turn has helped me develop different skill sets to be a better recruiting coordinator (from implementing different processes, adding value, and creating a great onboarding experience for candidates, etc).
What has been your favorite ON24 memory?
My favorite memory from ON24 is our team bonding trip to Scottsdale, AZ. We had the opportunity to not only meet each other in person but we collaborated and really got to know one another on a more personal level.
What excites you most about ON24’s future?
I am excited about where ON24 is headed. It is truly so incredible to see the growth that we will have for years to come, and the talent acquisition team is spearheading some great content and trainings to make sure that we are on the right path.
What advice do you have for prospective ON24 candidates?
Think about what is most important to you in a company. For me, it is the products they provide for their customers, the team culture, and growth opportunities. ON24 has checked all those boxes for me, and it has been such a wonderful experience to work for a company that really invests and cares about its employees.
What is your proudest moment as an ON24 employee?
My proudest moments are being part of the projects our team has created. I enjoyed being able to revamp/create the RC manual, assist with creating deck trainings and being part of the onboarding experience for candidates.
What has your experience been like adjusting to a fully remote environment?
I genuinely enjoy working remotely. It not only allows for a work life balance but has helped me create a routine that I love! My experience has been nothing short of incredible.
If you could switch your role with anyone else in the company, who would it be and why?
Honestly, I love my role and my team BUT if I had to choose, I would say Cody Soberanes (Senior Director of Talent Acquisition) or Mike Badgis (VP/Global HR/Facilities) 😊 I feel like their roles are all-encompassing and would love to have more insight into what their job entails.
Why should those in the Acquisition field be interested in joining ON24?
I think that this team has so much to offer; it is growing tremendously and would say it has one of the best team cultures around.
