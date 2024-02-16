Meet ON24: Abby Claussen, Customer Success Manager

Meet Abby Claussen, Customer Success Manager at ON24, on the Commercial team based out of South Dakota! Read on to learn about some of her favorite memories while at ON24, what she finds unique about the company, and what her first purchase would be if she won the lottery!

What is your position & what team are you a part of at ON24?

I am a Customer Success Manager on the Commercial team. I will eventually be transitioning onto the Customer Onboarding team.

How did you hear about ON24, and what drew you to join?

I found out about ON24 through a friend who joined ON24 shortly before I was hired. She had nothing but wonderful things to say about the company!

How long have you been at ON24?

I have been with ON24 since March of 2021.

How has ON24 evolved since you joined?

ON24 has not only grown in company size but expanded its suite of product offerings to include “Go Live”, “Breakouts” and “Forums.”

What have been some of your favorite projects you have worked on at ON24?

One of my favorite things about being a CSM is having the opportunity to onboard new clients. We get to set the stage for delivering a positive first impression and establishing value from the start.

How has ON24 helped you with your career development?

ON24 has assisted in my career development by giving me a first-hand look into the tech industry and ways to be a successful strategic partner for our clients. Through my current role as a CSM, I’ve also been able to discover my passion for onboarding and taking that next step in my career.

What has been your favorite ON24 memory?

My favorite ON24 memory has been visiting a client in North Carolina and meeting a few colleagues in person for the first time!

What excites you most about ON24’s future?

The enhancements we continue to make to our products and services.

What is unique about ON24?

ON24 has six offices across the globe with primarily remote work. The company offers flexible work with unlimited PTO.

If you could switch your role with anyone else in the company, who would it be and why?

If I could spend the day in someone else’s position, it would absolutely be Mark Bornstein. His energy, enthusiasm and industry knowledge are second to none!

Why should those in the Customer Success field be interested in joining ON24?

If you are a CSM looking for a new opportunity, ON24 is an excellent choice. You will be given the tools and resources to excel in your career, while making some wonderful friends and colleagues along the way.

What is the first thing you would purchase if you won the lottery?

Outside of paying off my debt, I would book a trip to Bora Bora.

What’s your favorite book to read?

I just finished “The Edge” by Adam Tarnow and David Morrison. The theme of the book focuses on “How to Stand Out by Showing You’re All In.” Highly recommend!

If you had a full day with nothing on your calendar, how would you spend it?

My day would include relaxing with a cup of coffee in the morning, working out, and enjoying a round of golf in the afternoon. Dinner would most likely be spent on a patio somewhere (pending South Dakota weather 😊)