How To Make Scrappy Marketing a Habit for Success

May 23, 2019 Andrew Warren-Payne
This post is the latest in our series on scrappy marketing – an approach can help you achieve better results in less time.
Over the past few weeks, we’ve covered a number of posts on how to put scrappy marketing into place – from brainstorming for ideas through to promoting your webinar after it’s finished.
However, like all good habits, the long-term benefits only come from a consistent approach. So how can you make sure your efforts stick and last over time?
Here are a few ideas you can put into practice to keep results high.
Make Every Webinar Always-On
There are a lot of ways to get the most of your after it’s gone live.
While old webinars can be passed off as brand new, before even doing this you can simply make sure that each webinar you produce is available to access as an always-on session.
The latest stats from ON24’s Webinar Benchmarks Report show that more than one-third (36 percent) of attendees only watch always-on sessions, with the majority of this group signing up a week after the webinar ends.
With many people working either non-standard hours or across time zones, the timing of a live webinar will never work for absolutely everyone. By making sure that each webinar is available as an always-on session, you can encourage both viewers to binge-watch your webinars and provide a place to experiment with scrappy approaches to driving always-on sign-ups.
Build in Reminders and Routines
Previously we covered how you can make your marketing team more agile, getting them to buy into the scrappy mindset. Following those steps will help remove barriers to productivity, get them to experiment and work at speed.
However, keeping this up requires habits and processes. Productivity guru James Clear mentions that habits (whether good or bad) typically follow the same process – a cue triggers a desire to take action, which leads to a response and a reward.
As such, you should look at what cues and reminders you can set up as triggers for routines. As an example:
- On a certain day of the week, you publish content covering a particular theme.
- When a blog article is published, your team members promote it on social media.
- When a webinar is scheduled, your sales team gets notified so they can send it to prospects.
The reward in each case should be tied to your goals – but you may also wish to incentivize your team to drive further success.
Take Advantage of Reusable, Repeatable Formats
There will inevitably be days when members of your team aren’t feeling as productive as they would like or have a lot of other priorities depleting their mental energy.
Trying to reinvent the wheel each time will simply lead to reduced performance. Instead, you should look at what reusable and repeatable formats you can run that follow a given formula. The formula should be structured enough that it requires minimal effort to put things into place.
Furthermore, if you schedule these reusable formats, it makes planning your demand generation and marketing activity (and predicting results) far easier, leaving you with more time to experiment on different approaches.
While running webinars initially may take more time than other marketing approaches such as sending out an email newsletter or posting something on social media, there are also webinar formats that are quick to run – such as panel sessions, demos and interviews.
But an important point – make sure to experiment within these regular formats. Always be looking for interesting ways to liven them up or novel approaches to generate better results.
Make Scrappy Marketing Part of Your Identity
Once you are doing scrappy marketing regularly, it should become part of the way you generate results for your business. But there’s always the risk that outside pressures might make you revert to old ways.
As marketing is always evolving, failing to experiment and try things out – particularly with limited resources – will eventually make you less effective.
Being proud to be a scrappy marketer will help you maintain that curious and energetic edge that will give you a lead over others. When things inevitably change, your scrappy mindset will help you make the most of the situation, reaping rewards when others fail.