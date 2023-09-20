How Strategic Alignment Can Turn Engagement into Pipeline

In the B2B marketing landscape, those who can master change succeed. We call them change agents. They’re the ones who can cross the gaps between customer engagement, sales and marketing.

We found one such change agent in Bryan Law, CMO of Zoominfo, and talked to him about why alignment is so important to pipeline during, “Change Agents: Become a Champion of Alignment to Convert Engagement Into Pipeline.”

Section 1: The Role of Alignment in B2B Marketing

Alignment in B2B marketing isn’t merely about synchronizing teams, it’s also about creating a holistic, integrated approach that empowers every team member to contribute to the company’s bottom line.

During the webinar, Bryan Law, emphasized, “Alignment isn’t just an operational necessity, it’s a strategic imperative. It’s about understanding the end-to-end customer journey and ensuring every touchpoint is designed to drive the customer closer to a buying decision.”

Law stressed the importance of having a shared understanding across all teams — from marketing to sales to customer service — about the customer journey. He highlighted that every interaction, whether a social media post or a customer service call, is an opportunity to push the customer further down the sales pipeline.

He further discussed the importance of data in fostering alignment. Data-driven insights provide a shared view of the customer and help identify gaps in the customer journey that can be turned into opportunities for engagement and conversion.

Key Takeaway 1: Alignment is a strategic imperative that requires understanding the end-to-end customer journey.

Key Takeaway 2: Data-driven insights are crucial for fostering alignment as they provide a shared view of the customer and help identify opportunities for engagement and conversion.

Section 2: Turning Engagement into Pipeline

B2B marketing is witnessing a paradigm shift from merely generating awareness to driving engagement that translates into pipeline. During the webinar, Law said, “Engagement is the currency of the modern B2B marketer. But the true art lies in converting that engagement into tangible pipeline opportunities.”

Law emphasized the significance of targeted, personalized content that resonates with the customer at different stages of the buying journey. He discussed how tools like CRM, marketing automation and generative AI can aid in personalizing and scaling the outreach, ultimately resulting in a robust sales pipeline.

He also underscored the role of a well-defined lead qualification process in ensuring that the sales team focuses on the right leads, thus maximizing the chances of conversion.

Key Takeaway 1: Engagement is the new currency of B2B marketing, and the art lies in converting this engagement into tangible pipeline opportunities.

Key Takeaway 2: Tools like CRM, marketing automation and AI can aid in personalizing and scaling the outreach, while a well-defined lead qualification process ensures that the sales team focuses on the right leads.

Section 3: Becoming a Champion of Alignment

As the discussion moved towards becoming a champion of alignment, Bryan Law offered some pragmatic advice. He said, “Champions of alignment don’t just talk about it, they live it. They are the catalysts facilitating cross-functional collaboration, fostering a culture of transparency and shared ownership.”

Law suggested that alignment champions should take the initiative to break down silos and facilitate open conversations about goals, challenges and opportunities. They should foster a culture of sharing data and insights, promoting a collective understanding of the customer journey.

Finally, champions of alignment need to be advocates of continuous learning and improvement. They should encourage teams to experiment, learn from their successes and failures, and continuously refine their strategies to better engage with customers and drive them through the sales pipeline.

Law pointed out, “In the ever-evolving B2B landscape, being a champion of alignment means being an agent of change. It’s about embracing new tools, technologies, and tactics, and empowering your team to do the same.”

Key Takeaway 1: Champions of alignment are catalysts who facilitate cross-functional collaboration, fostering a culture of transparency and shared ownership.

Key Takeaway 2: Being a champion of alignment means being an agent of change, embracing new tools, technologies, and tactics, and empowering your team to do the same.

Closing Thoughts

The key message from this webinar is clear: in the dynamic B2B marketing landscape, strategic alignment is not just necessary; it’s a game-changer.

Champions of alignment, who understand the customer journey, use data-driven insights, convert engagement into pipeline and facilitate cross-functional collaboration, are set to lead the way in transforming B2B marketing.

So, as you contemplate your next steps in the B2B marketing journey, remember that you need to be more than a participant. You need to be a change agent, and the journey towards alignment starts today.