Four Excellent Events to Attend In October

October 02, 2020 Michael Mayday
It’s October, meaning marketers across the world are starting to think about what they’ll need to accomplish in 2021 and how they’ll make it happen.
Fortunately for you, we’ve three outstanding webinars — and one great event — designed to help spruce up your marketing strategy for the coming year and whip your digital experiences into shape.
Here are the October events you need to keep in mind:
Ahead of the Trend: Using Current Events to Drive Relevance and Urgency
These days, most B2B marketers are using the same channels, going after the same metrics and executing the same tactics as everybody else. So, how can marketers find the whitespace in B2B marketing and get ahead of the next trend?
Join us for a live webinar on Thursday, October 8th, at 11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. ET) to get fresh ideas for getting ahead of the trend, by using current events to drive relevance and urgency. Featuring top B2B marketers from ON24, NetLine, and Meltwater, we’ll discuss how to:
- Use news themes and engagement data to find out what’s trending
- Take the right decisions in choosing what to cover
- Strike the balance between viral reach and attract your target customers
- Build the right engagement programs for short-term wins and long-term goals
Let’s break away from the same old and start thinking about what’s next — register now!
The Ultimate Guide to Planning the Perfect Webinar
There are a lot of elements that go into building a successful webinar. From ideation to promotion, content creation to production, greatness requires the right mix of planning, process and teamwork.
On Oct. 14, attend “The Ultimate Guide to Planning the Perfect Webinar,” and learn how to build successful webinars from the ground up, including:
- Webinar planning from A-Z
- Building effective webinar consoles
- Choosing formats and managing speakers
- How to optimize lead data
This is your chance to see how the experts do it. Register now.
How the CSEA Broke Conference Attendance Records by Going Digital
Almost 2,000 people were registered to attend The California School Employees Association’s (CSEA) annual conference in Vegas. But lady luck had other plans. So the CSEA team played the hand they were dealt with and pivoted their event into a digital experience that doubled registration and broke attendance records. Can we say … jackpot?
Join us for “How the CSEA Broke Conference Attendance Records by Going Digital,” on Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. ET) to learn how CSEA brought together a record-breaking number of members and guests during their first-ever virtual conference.
Find out how they:
- Conducted virtual meetings according to Robert’s Rules of Order
- Featured benefit providers with booth-style Target Pages
- Combined live and on-demand content to engage attendees
- Raised over $50,000 for their 501(c)(3), supporting victims of California’s wildfires
FastFWD Summit
The days of marketing generating some “hot leads” for sales and calling it a day are over. In a digital-first world, where buyers self-educate through their own decision-making journey, marketing and sales must join forces to more effectively drive pipeline and revenue. And a shared revenue team requires new strategies and new thinking.
Attend ON24’s FastFWD Summit on Oct. 28 where you’ll learn how to build a predictable pipeline model with a shared revenue team across sales and marketing.
In this interactive digital event, you’ll learn:
- How to create experiences that convert the new digital-only buyer
- Real-world execution of a marketing-driven pipeline
- Strategies modern marketer’s are implementing to impact revenue across the funnel
Bridging the sales/marketing gap is no longer a joke, it’s an imperative. This is your chance to learn how. Register now!