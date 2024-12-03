The foundation of any marketing campaign is its content. That’s because content marketing drives brand visibility, engagement and conversions – three vital metrics for growing a business.

So, if you’re responsible for capturing market share, maintaining your brand’s reputation and driving leads within your organization, you have to have a smartly developed content strategy.

As with any arm of digital marketing, however, changing landscapes and shifting consumer behaviors can affect not only what you’re doing, but the impact it has on your results. It’s important to stay up to date with the latest trends — which is why we’ve put together this brief guide to the most effective content marketing examples in 2025.

The Evolution of Content Marketing

A lot happens in the content marketing field — and a lot happens fast. For example, visual content and platforms like Instagram and Pinterest dominated in 2014 before a lot of content marketing efforts shifted towards personalization. More recently, video and influencer-driven marketing have risen to dominate many content marketing efforts.

So, what will work in 2025? Here are seven of the best content marketing examples that are bound to help you gain traction in the digital space!

Interactive Content

Prospects want to immerse themselves in your brand — and there’s no better way to engage them than through interactive content!

Quizzes, polls, interactive videos and even calculators can capture audience attention more effectively than static content. They can also drive up familiarity with your brand. These elements can be used anywhere, from websites to virtual conferences.

But you can’t just make something interactive for the sake of interactivity — anything you make needs to meet the needs of your potential customers. It must serve a practical purpose and be packed with fun features and timely information to keep users engaged. You also need to consider which formats will most accurately align with your goals; for instance, polls and surveys are excellent means of gathering feedback and customer data.

Video Marketing

Video is here to stay. In 2024, more than 89% of consumers have confirmed they want to see more videos from brands – a figure that’ll likely only grow in 2025.

Brilliant for brand storytelling and easy information sharing, videos can be easily integrated into any marketing plan. Whether you’re using them to share technical guides share testimonials, give your customers a peek behind the scenes at your company, interview thought leaders for fascinating soundbites, or reinforce your branding on social media, videos of varying lengths and quality can be created with relative ease.

Tagged videos also have a great deal of SEO value, so you’ll complement your search marketing efforts.

User-generated Content

Today’s prospects are far more savvy about deciding which brands are worth time and money and which companies to ignore. This savviness is largely thanks to user-generated content – or UGC.

UGC gives prospects direct input and opinions from customers using your product. As a wholly organic form of content marketing, UGC provides honest, and sometimes in-depth, assessments of your products, which can help with brand recognition, reach and trust.

Testimonials and customer reviews are the two main types UGC. Organizations can, and do, ask customers to publish feedback and share their thoughts, images and videos under specific customer review sites, like G2, or on social media.

In 2024, there’s been a clear shift towards partnering with digital influencers to find new audiences — and specifically enlisting the help of micro-influencers with niched expertise and access to engaged followers. Influencers are the masters of UGC, and as long as it’s managed well, their input can add a fascinating and highly personal dimension to any content marketing campaign.

Personalization and AI-driven Content

Personalization tactics ensure that the right message reaches the right person at the right time. Whether it’s tailored product recommendations, dynamic email content or customized web experiences, personalized content resonates at a deeper level, resulting in stronger brand loyalty and higher conversion rates — two things we want more of in 2025.

More broadly, AI is helping to scale and automate this personalization. AI can identify patterns and insights about user behavior that humans might miss. AI-driven tools such as chatbots, predictive analytics and content recommendation engines can also automate content delivery based on real-time data, ensuring that warm prospects receive meaningful experiences without too much manual intervention.

AI makes our lives easier by generating ideas, optimizing headlines, and even drafting content through natural language processing (NLP). Additionally, AI-powered content performance analytics tools provide deeper insights into how our content lands so we can refine our strategies without trawling through huge datasets.

ON24 makes building personalized, always-on content hubs a breeze. See how. If you’re serious about using AI to your advantage, you’ll also want to check out our AI analytics content engine.

Storytelling and Brand Narratives

Storytelling is a powerful tool, often cited as an enduring example of how content marketing can create emotional connections, enhance brand recall, and convey messages in a compelling way. By weaving a narrative around a brand, businesses can humanize their message, making it more relatable and engaging for their audience.

Customer success stories bring personal experiences into focus and help potential customers visualize themselves in these people’s shoes. “Founder’s journey” style pieces – whether delivered as blog posts, videos or even colorful infographics – can introduce audiences to the face behind the brand (and these stories are great content for your website’s About page).

Plus, with sustainability in mind, eco-conscious brands can use storytelling to showcase how they’re cutting their carbon footprint or incorporating more environmentally friendly practices into their everyday operations.

Podcasts and Webinars

Prospects and customers want to hear about relatable experiences from credible personalities with opinions. This kind of authentic content creates intimate connections with audiences and can help them to buy into the people behind the business. Podcasts and webinars allow us to do that — but in slightly different ways.

Hosting podcasts on industry-specific topics allows brands to showcase expertise and build thought leadership. By featuring experts and influencers as guests, brands can expand their reach and credibility. Podcasts can also be easily repurposed into other formats for maximum value; their information can be transformed into blog posts, social media posts, infographics and keyword-rich transcriptions that are fantastic for SEO.

Webinars, on the other hand, are powerful tools for educating people and generating direct leads. They require registration to capture the attendee’s name and contact details for future marketing campaigns.

In 2025, real-time webinars with interactive elements (like those available via ON24’s webinar platform) will continue delivering exceptional results for businesses, particularly when they include participatory features like polls, live chats and Q&A sessions.

Webinars are also powerful content-generation machines. They can easily be repurposed into social media video clips, podcasts, e-books, blogs emails and much, much more.

Social Media Campaigns

By now, you’re probably following a well-established social media strategy for your business that you’ve perfected after years of trial and error. And while social marketing is just as vital as ever, there are a couple of developments from the last year or so that you need to be aware of if you want to keep your campaigns relevant.

For example, search features are now a crucial part of most social media sites. According to an Adobe study, more than 64% of Gen Z users say they prefer using TikTok as a search engine in place of Google, which likely means a huge percentage of your target demographic is searching for solutions to their problems on this relatively new platform.

While short-form video content has proven to be most popular on social media in the last few years, many users are now heading over to YouTube for longer, more in-depth takes on their favorite subjects. You might need to test and track videos of various lengths to find the sweet spot for your audience – but don’t be afraid to produce visuals that offer more value.

Best Practices for Content Marketing 2025

Many content marketing best practices barely change. But as you can see from some of the content marketing examples mentioned in this article, new trends, technologies and approaches influence audience behavior and engagement – and you need to incorporate them into your strategy to avoid being left behind.

Adapt. Experiment. Innovate. And above all, listen to what your audience wants. Your prospects matter the most!

ON24’s Intelligent Engagement Platform can help you stay ahead of the content marketing game. Find out more here.