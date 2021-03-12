4 Best Practices Cequence Used for Its Virtual Road Show

March 12, 2021
Cequence, a leading cybersecurity vendor specializing in protecting APIs, risk monitoring and cyberattack detection, wanted to go on the road in June 2020. It’s goal? To showcasing Cequence’s products and providing demonstrations to prospects.
That roadshow didn’t happen. Instead, Cequence transitioned its physical event to a webinar series and saw a 500% increase in webinar registrants.
To do this, Cequence created a three-part webinar series (currently ongoing) called “Feast Your Mind.” The series focused on how organizations can use Cequence’s API monitoring software to protect themselves from cyberattacks.
Each of the three webinars addressed a different topic related to cybersecurity and how the company’s services can help users prepare for imminent threats.
The Best Practices Cequence Deployed for Its Virtual Roadshow
Best Practice 1: Make Webinar Program Regular and On-Demand
The webinars in Cequence’s virtual roadshow followed the best practices for running a webinar program. It produced its events on a monthly cadence and made each episode available on-demand so audiences can review the company’s content on their own time.
Best Practice 2: Consolidate Roadshow Content In a Content Hub
To make access to its on-demand webinars easier, Cequence also followed another best practice: make events available in a content hub.
On its resources page, Cequence lists out all of its gated content in a content hub and empowers its visitors to easily filter to the content they’re looking for. Take a look:
Best Practice 3: Give Roadshow Unique Branding
Roadshows, summits and series — even if they are virtual — are events. So, its makes sense to make your event stand out.
Cequence again nailed a virtual roadshow (and webinar program) best practice by making its series easily identifiable with unique branding. Each iteration of Cequence’s virtual roadshow, in fact, uses the same branding. With unified branding, Cequence makes it easy for audiences to identify events within a series — especially within its resource hub.
Best Practice 4: Offer Roadshow Incentives
Part of the appeal of attending roadshows and summits is that you — as an attendee — get something out of it. Usually, that’s food (and maybe information on a product you’re interested in).
But providing a take-away or incentive is difficult on virtual channels since companies and audiences can’t directly interact in person.
To get around this, Cequence followed another best practice for virtual events and offered registrants a chance to win a $25 pizza gift card:
As a bonus (and smart marketing), Cequence tied the series’ name, branding and incentive under one theme: food for thought.
Cequence’s Virtual Roadshow Results
Cequence used its virtual roadshow as a pilot program to test whether webinars could successfully help the company capture new leads and build on its customer loyalty. The program exceeded its expectations.
The performance results in three months since the launch of “Feast Your Mind” have been outstanding for the marketing team at Cequence. The team has seen more than 500% increase in webinar registrants and company’s attendee conversion rate has increased from a 15% average to a 60% average.
The results of the “Feast Your Mind” webinar series solidified the series, which is now a full-fledged and ongoing program.
For Cequence, its virtual roadshow is its most successful webinar series and has helped to bring in new leads and nurture its database. The marketing team has grand plans for the program and plans to maintain its webinar program even as physical events regain popularity.
But why?
Because Cequence’s marketing team found the virtual roadshow led to increased engagement with customers and prospects and resulted in more leads.
And the team did so while producing a more cost-effective event that requires fewer resources than physical events.
Lastly, the marketing team is taking advantage of on-demand capability, allowing them to get more use out of their webinars. Just as exciting, the team is capitalizing on the success of the initial three-part series and is expanding the virtual roadshow to include additional topics.