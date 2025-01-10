Content plays an important role in customer decision-making – which is why content marketing is important for achieving business success.

Audiences increasingly rely on digital content to research solutions to problems and familiarize themselves with different brands, products and services. Content marketing is how you can build trust and awareness during this crucial decision-making stage, making it an indispensable strategy regardless of your company’s size or industry.

This blog will address why content marketing is essential and explore its benefits to businesses. We’ll cover how to implement an effective content marketing strategy, overcome common challenges and demonstrate ROI to key stakeholders.

Understanding Content Marketing

The word ‘content’ can mean many things, so before going any further, let’s define what it is and its role in a marketing context.

Definition and Core Concepts

Content marketing refers to creating and distributing content relevant to your business and providing value to your audience. It’s a strategic way to attract and retain customers by showcasing your expertise and building a consistent brand presence.

In content marketing, content refers to material that is created to inform, educate or entertaining a specific audience. It can include:

Blog posts Videos Webinars Infographics Whitepapers E-books Podcasts



The primary goal of content marketing is to engage your audience. Unlike traditional sales and advertising techniques that simply tell people what you offer, content marketing stands out by showing your audience the value your business brings.

As customer behavior has shifted online, content marketing has had to adapt. From the early days of search engine optimization (SEO) to the rise of social media, content marketing is continually evolving to meet audiences’ changing needs and preferences.

Shifting Customer Behavior and Content’s Role

Modern customer behavior has moved away from offline environments and towards digital-first interactions, with 70% of B2B buyers preferring to engage with brands through digital channels. Most of the buyer’s journey now happens online, where potential prospects can conduct their own in-depth research before making direct contact with a business.

Content plays an important role throughout the buyer’s journey, but especially during the awareness and consideration stages. It helps you improve online visibility, reach specific audiences and convey why your business should be considered as a solution to their problem.

For example, a Brightcove survey found that 88% of B2B buyers had watched videos to learn about a company’s products or services in the last three months. The lesson from this is simple: if content is what your audience is engaging with, content is what you need to create.

By producing relevant and helpful content, you can meet audiences where they are and guide them through their decision-making process, building trust and positioning your business as the go-to solution for their needs.

The Importance of Content Marketing for Business Growth

The importance of content marketing in today’s business landscape can’t be understated. It’s vital for connecting with customers, driving engagement and unlocking long-term growth. Here are the main benefits of content marketing and how you can maximize its potential.

Enhancing Brand Visibility with Search Engine Optimization

High-quality, search engine-optimized content is key to improving your business’s online presence so potential customers can easily find you.

By following search engine optimization (SEO) best practices, you can increase your brand’s visibility over time to develop a steady stream of organic traffic coming to your site. Best practices for SEO content include:

Targeting relevant keywords Maintaining a consistent publishing schedule Optimizing page titles, descriptions and images Creating internal links between pages Ensuring content is well-structured and engaging to readers



While it’s easy to fall into the trap of optimizing for search engines and not your audience, great content should do both. By choosing your keywords carefully and creating content that addresses common customer pain points and needs, you can attract high-quality leads who are actively searching for the solutions you offer.

Building Trust and Authority

Regularly producing and sharing high-quality content can form a strong foundation for your customer relationships. It helps position your brand as a trusted source that can be relied on to meet customer needs, which in turn helps to foster customer loyalty and ultimately drive sales.

To build credibility and authority with your target audience, you must provide genuine educational content. Studies show that 75% of consumers are more likely to trust brands that provide educational content. It should focus on solving customer challenges rather than heavily pitching your products or services.

For example, a security software company might dedicate a section of its blog to informing audiences on dealing with the latest online scams. By regularly updating the blog with tips for spotting phishing schemes and staying secure in the ever-changing online world, they reassure potential customers that they will be safe.

Other ways to make your content more valuable and trustworthy so that you build long-term relationships that generate repeat business include:

Incorporating customer case studies Backing up claims with expert insights and statistics Publishing industry research reports Producing thought leadership content



Driving Customer Engagement

Content marketing opens up new pathways for connection with your audience. A regular output of targeted content can help you reach audiences across different platforms and at different stages of the buyer’s journey, encouraging interactions that move leads through the sales funnel.

Nurturing leads with engaging blogs, videos and webinars helps to foster deeper connections – but in a world where customers increasingly expect personalized digital experiences, simply creating great content is no longer enough.

Interactive content and personalization strategies are the key to maximizing customer engagement in content marketing. This might take the form of customizable blog feeds, personalized video recommendations, or using surveys, polls and other interactive webinar features.

Supporting Other Marketing Efforts

One of the most attractive benefits of content marketing is that it feeds into other marketing strategies. When you create a piece of content, you don’t just create a piece of content – you also create opportunities for channels like email marketing and social media.

Content can act as the foundation for efforts across these channels, providing material to engage audiences and enhance the quality of interactions. While content marketing complements other channels, they reciprocate by amplifying your content efforts.

Repurposing content for other channels is an easy way to boost the value of your content creation and cast a wider net to capture engagement and fuel growth.

Implementing an Effective Content Marketing Strategy

Successful content marketing strategies rely on solid planning, skilled execution and – as a first principle – clear alignment with business goals.

The Content Marketing Institute’s 2023 Enterprise Content Marketing report outlines what high-performing B2B content marketers are doing right. But to help keep things simple, we’ve compiled some key points into a step-by-step guide to building an effective content marketing strategy.

Identifying the Target Audience

Content marketing is all about serving your audience. However, to do that, you need to be clear on who you’re targeting and what their needs are.

Creating detailed buyer personas helps form a comprehensive picture of your target customers, including their needs, preferences and challenges. You can do this by:

Conducting market research Analyzing existing customer information Identifying patterns in behavior, demographics, job roles and pain points Using these patterns to build fictional personas

Buyer personas help humanize your audience so that you can forge more authentic interactions. The insights and understanding that you gain can then be used to inform your content creation, ensuring that it resonates with the intended audience.

Setting Clear Objectives

Content marketing covers a broad scope of activity. Because of this, it’s especially important to define clear and measurable goals early on to help keep your efforts on track.

Your goals should align with broader business strategies, such as growing brand awareness, increasing your customer base, or improving retention rates. Examples of realistic, measurable content marketing objectives include:

Increase website traffic by 30% over six months Generate 50 marketing-qualified leads per month Improve customer engagement rates by 2%



Content Planning and Creations

With your audience identified and your objectives set, the next step is planning your content calendar. This is where you should outline content titles, formats and publication schedules before content creation can begin.

Content calendars help to organize the content production process, streamlining communication between team members and ensuring consistency across formats.

When it comes to choosing topics, here are some tips to follow:

Carry out keyword research to find out what audiences are searching for online Use your buyer personas to brainstorm topic ideas that address common pain points and challenges Stay abreast of industry news and trends to inspire thought leadership content



Once you’ve identified valuable and relevant topics to explore, you can choose which formats and platforms best deliver different information.

Distribution and Promotion

After spending time and effort creating high-quality content that benefits your audience, it would be a waste if only some of them get to see it.

This is where effective distribution and promotion strategies come in. You can expand your content’s reach by:

Sharing across your social media platforms Sending targeted email newsletters Promoting via partner organizations



Content can also be tweaked and repurposed to make it suitable for different platforms, which helps maximize its value and means you can tailor your distribution to the preferences of specific target audiences.

Measuring Success with KPIs

Measuring the success of your content marketing efforts will allow you to see what you’re doing right. By understanding which strategies and topics effectively capture audience engagement, you can optimize future efforts and unlock growth potential.

The key performance indicators (KPIs) for evaluating content performance will depend on the content formats you use, the platforms you distribute via and the goals of your campaign. Some of the most common are:

Website traffic Engagement rates Lead conversions



Google Analytics is the go-to platform for tracking on-site content performance. You can use it to see how many users visit your site and view your content, including how long they spend on-page.

Google Search Console and tools like Ahrefs and Semrush allow you to track the performance of SEO content to see how your online visibility is improving. Social media platforms also have built-in analytics that show which posts are gaining the most traction and resonating with your audience.

If webinars are a part of your content marketing arsenal, ON24’s Analytics and Content Engine provides in-depth analytics on attendee engagement, content performance and lead qualification.

Overcoming Common Content Marketing Challenges

When done well, content marketing is a powerful way to drive customer engagement and fuel business growth. But as with anything, there are some common hurdles to overcome to maximize its impact.

Resource Constraints

Creating impactful content is far more about quality than quantity. If executed correctly, one piece of high-quality content can bring in hundreds of leads. In contrast, ten pieces of poorly researched content with minimal relevance to your audience will do nothing to help grow your business.

If you have limited resources, here are some practical tips to deploy:

Leverage resources strategically – prioritize high-value content pieces and, where possible, enhance their quality by using your data and internal experts to form unique insights.

Repurpose existing content – simply refreshing old blogs to improve their accuracy or turning your webinars into short-form video clips for social media is a cost-efficient way to boost your content marketing efforts.

Outsource specific tasks – outsourcing specific elements of content creation to freelancers or agencies provides greater flexibility when working with limited resources.

Maintaining Consistency

Maintaining consistency in your content production is crucial for building a strong brand image, fostering audience trust and improving search rankings. If you’ve already created a content calendar, then you’re halfway there – the other half is to follow it.

Staying on track is a lot easier if you set realistic goals. Focus on what you’re trying to achieve and what’s possible with your available resources. Don’t be afraid to adjust your strategy if you realize it’s not working.

Utilizing scheduling tools that automate content publishing at regular times across different platforms can also help build consistency for your audience.

Measuring ROI

Because content marketing is a long-term strategy focusing mainly on top-of-the-funnel activity, it can be difficult to demonstrate its value. Buyer journeys are often convoluted and it can be hard to trace which interactions involved a lead becoming a customer.

This is why key performance indicators (KPIs) are often used as a proxy for monetary return on investment (ROI). By tracking metrics specifically aligned with your business objectives, you can determine whether your content marketing efforts contribute to business success.

That said, it is possible to calculate content marketing ROI using probabilistic attribution. For example, you can calculate the value of a webinar registration using the following formula:

Average Customer Lifetime Value (CLTV) x Attendee to Customer Conversion Rate = Value of Webinar Registration

In other words, if your average CLTV is $2,000 and 5% of your webinar attendees become customers, then the value of a webinar registration is $100.

Conclusion

This blog has hopefully demonstrated the importance of content marketing – particularly its critical role in driving growth and engagement. For further insights and guidance on implementing effective content marketing strategies, you can explore our resource center.