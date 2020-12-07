Three Great Webinars to Watch In December

December 07, 2020 Michael Mayday
It’s December, which means it’s time to sit back, relax and think about how we’ll make 2021 a resounding success. Need some to stimulate your planning activities? No worries. Check out these three excellent upcoming webinars to start planning your digital experiences:
Webinars That Rocked 2020
There are webinars, and there are webinars that rock. Join Chief Webinerd, Mark Bornstein, as he highlights some of the best webinars in 2020. This is your chance to see how awesome webinars can truly be.
This year you will see examples of:
- Great webinar consoles
- Amazing audience experiences
- Netflix-style content hubs
- Personalized digital experiences
Make your marketing totally rock. Register now and learn how.
Digital Event Playbook — How To Create a Cohesive Journey for your Digital Events
Converting today’s online buyer begins and ends with engagement. B2B audiences need more than promotional touchpoints to make purchase decisions. They need to be active participants in their own buying journeys which means, it’s time to rethink piecemeal marketing, and start delivering engaging digital experiences that create meaningful interactions between buyer and brand.
Attend Digital Event Playbook – How to Create a Cohesive Journey for Your Digital Events on December 15 11:00 a.m. PT | 2:00 p.m. ET, where Tessa Barron, VP of Marketing, ON24; Hilary Kay, Chief Marketing Office, Wibbitz; and Arina Stanik, Director of Events, Cerros will show you how to turn your digital events into cohesive online experiences that span multiple touchpoints and every stage of the buying journey.
You’ll learn how to:
- Drive event registration with interactive, promotional content
- Increase registration to attendance conversion rates
- Turn every online touchpoint into an immersive digital experience
- Optimize digital events with scalable pre and post-event sales enablement strategies
It’s time to put our buyers at the center of our marketing programs. Click here to get started.
The #Webinerd Channel: How Agilent Optimized Its Digital Marketing Strategy with ON24
Without in-person events to drive pipeline, science and technology manufacturer Agilent needed an in-house, digital-marketing strategy capable of spanning their vast target audience, multiple channels, and every stage of the buying journey.
Tune into “How Agilent Optimized Their Digital Marketing Strategy with ON24,” and hear from Agilent’s Digital Marketing Specialist, Edina Sehovic, on how her team leverages ON24 to support clients, communications and data flow, driving sales for each product line.
Learn how they:
- Create personalized experiences for targets audiences in six major markets
- Optimize and scale engagement programs with an in-house approach
- Efficiently onboarded and transitioned to the ON24 digital experience platform
- Leverage ON24 integrations to streamline sales lead hand-off process