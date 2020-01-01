Three Great ON24 Webinars to Kick-Off the New Year

January 01, 2020
Happy New Year and welcome to 2020! We hope everyone had a wonderful holiday break and are fully rested, recovered and ready for another 12 months of great webinar guidance.
This month at ON24, we’ve three webinars you’ll want to tune into to make sure your 2020 webinar year starts off right. Here’s what’s in store:
1. How Sage Intacct Makes Webinars the Secret Sauce at their ABM BBQ
The last of our end-of-the-year series for 2019, “How Sage Intacct Makes Webinars the Secret Sauce at their ABM BBQ” will explore how you can use webinars to power a variety of initiatives — including ABM. Tune in on Jan. 3 at 11 a.m. PST (2 p.m. EST) to learn how it’s done. Click here to register.
2. How Walden University Uses Webinars to Attract Prospective Students
Building trust behind an online service isn’t easy. Just ask David Richardson, manager of digital events and webinars at Walden University. On Jan. 8 at 11 a.m. PST (2 p.m. EST), David will share how he uses webinars to boost brand identity, enrollment and develop a continuing education program that’s the envy of higher ed. Register for class here.
3. Webinar Marketing Predictions for 2020
Marketing is changing. It has to change. Audiences today expect more than an endless sea of spam and SDR calls. What they want are engaging experiences, and webinars will be taking us into that future. And what does that future look like? Join us on Jan. 15 at 11 a.m. PST (2 p.m. EST) as our own Mark Bornstein peers into his crystal ball in Webinar Marketing Predictions for 2020. Register here.