ON24 Ranked as Top Marketing Solution in G2 and TrustRadius

April 27, 2020 Michael Mayday
We’re thrilled to announce that ON24 has been named as a top marketing solution for engaging audiences and driving business growth in two separate rankings by G2 and TrustRadius. It’s an honor to even be considered, and the fact that we were ranked two separate lists reinforces our message that today’s marketers are eager to create and deliver digital experiences everywhere their customers are.
So what happened in particular?
Well, we’re happy to say that ON24 earned both the #5 spot on G2Crowd’s list of the Best Products for Marketers and the #11 spot on its Top 50 Products for Enterprise for its Spring 2020 G2 Leader Awards. We were also ranked in the top half of the Best Software Products 2020.
ON24 also received a Top Rated product award from TrustRadius, a well-known review site for B2B software. This designation is based entirely on customer feedback via reviews, further demonstrating why ON24 is the platform marketers rely on to create and deliver engaging digital experiences.
And today’s new normal reinforces why strong digital marketing is so critical to businesses success. In fact, 91% of top-performing marketers agree that creating and delivering digital experiences is the most important factor for driving future revenue growth.
In particular, these rankings prove that interactive, data-rich experiences drive real, tangible results that digital marketers need — now more than ever. More importantly, our #webinerd community has redefined what it means to interact and engage digitally.
But we’re not stopping. Everyday, we’re going to continue to prove our position as a leading technology platform and help marketers like you bring your digital strategy and vision to life. How? By helping you develop your digital vision with the industry’s first Center for Marketing Transformation. By empowering more than 20,000 B2B marketers like you to advance digital your messages through a series of virtual event experiences. And, of course, by continually iterating and improving the ON24 Platform.