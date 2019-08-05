ON24 Leads in G2’s Webinar Software Grid

August 05, 2019 ON24
Earlier this year, G2 Crowd, a leading peer-to-peer review site, released its Grid Report for Webinar Software. The report assesses 13 different webinar providers against several different criteria, such as market presence, overall satisfaction, available online resources and social networks.
It turns out, out of all of the webinar software providers G2 rated*, ON24 is considered the market leader for webinar software.
That rating is based on the opinions of more than 350 reviewers from several different industries, such as financial services, life sciences, publishing, IT services and software.
So, according to our reviewers, what makes ON24 stand out? Well, our ability to make registration a seamless process is one. Another highlight is how ON24 provides an advanced attendee report with every webinar so you can find the most promising leads. Finally, we make recording webinars easy — so easy, in fact, that you can also use our platform to produce podcasts.
We’re thrilled to see that we’re in line with the ON24 community of #webinerds — and we can’t wait to push the edge of webinars even further than we are now. Want to see what the ON24 community has to offer? Check out an upcoming webinar or head on over to the Webinar Best Practices section to see what your webinars can do for you.
Download G2 Crowd’s report to learn how ON24 fares against the competition and what professionals like you think of the ON24 Platform.
*G2 ranks satisfaction by evaluating several factors, including customer satisfaction with end user-focused product attributes, popularity amongst reviewers, the quality of the reviews received on G2, how often professionals submit reviews, how easy the software is to administer and overall satisfaction and Net Promoter Score.