New at ON24: New Reporting Features, More Language Options and Better Content Sharing for Your Webinars

December 20, 2018
At ON24, we’re constantly working to improve both our platform and your experience with it. That’s why when we update our platform, we do so with an emphasis on four major areas: elegant user experiences; scalable products; tools that drive engagement; and delivering actionable and flexible data for better business decisions.
For our latest product update, we’ve crafted several new enhancements improving the overall experience of the ON24 platform. These range from easy access to services and support to improved reports, Facebook Live streaming and new language options. Let’s take a look:
Elegant User Experience
ON24’s unmatched, global, 24-hour support and services just got better. That’s because users can now order services right when they need to directly within Webcast Elite. No more digging around for support when you have an urgent request! Our ON24 Customer Services Team can assist in supporting any part of your program, whether it’s a premium event management package with a dedicated webcast manager or express monitoring and event QA.
Ongoing Engagement
First, ON24 Webcast Elite now lets you share your webinar with Facebook Live audiences, extending the reach of one of your most engaging marketing tools., We made this addition because capturing audience attention means communicating with them where they are. With this addition, you can easily extend your webinar’s reach and capture a broader audience.
Second, we’re releasing a new way for you to expand your audience’s content journey after the live webinar ends. This new feature allows you to automatically redirect your viewers to any URL after an event closes, letting you to spontaneously provide them with the relevant content they’re interested in.
Scalability
Need to add more closed captioned languages to your webinars? Now you can with ON24’s new and improved language options! Our updated closed captioning feature now allows you to enter any custom language for closed captioning — making your webinars more accessible to more audiences across the globe.
Actionable and Flexible Data
We’ve made two enhancements to our data and analytic tools across the platform. You can now subscribe yourself or anyone in your organization to automated analytics reports — taking one more task off your to-do list and giving more time to focus program optimization. All you have to do is set the timing with the new Report Scheduler tool in Webcast Elite.
Second, and in line with the first, you can now select the date range for Webcast Elite’s top-level analytics dashboard. The days of being limited to 90-days are no more. Additionally, the Webcast Elite Reports dashboard will provide you with performance trends over time, giving you a holistic view of your webinar’s performance.
That’s all for now. If you’d like to learn more about the ON24 Platform and how you can get more out of your webinars, contact us and we’ll set you up. Otherwise, keep an eye on this space for more product updates, how-tos and webinar-enhancing tips!