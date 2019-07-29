Meet the Professor: Steph Dang

July 29, 2019
Hello, my fellow Webinerds! I’m Steph Dang and I’m a Product Marketing Manager at ON24, responsible for product positioning and ensuring that the voices of the customer and market are heard. Webinars hold a special place in my heart and all my experiences and goals have led me to this (that may be a bit dramatic, but that’s how I feel).
I’ve previously managed and communicated best practice webinars for customers, so I fully understand what functionalities are necessary to not only engage audiences but also have efficient workflows.
I am excited about the ON24 Platform because each and every feature was built to ensure the best digital experiences. I’m super passionate about engagement and ensuring that ON24 delivers the tools that help you succeed.
I’ve been in your shoes so I’m pretty excited to share my favorite ON24 engagement tools and features that will make your experiences dynamic and your processes more efficient such as the CTA tool, multi-registration and ratings and comments. Join my Homeroom session, ON24 Features You Should DEFINITELY be using, to learn about ON24’s unique functionalities for interactive, data-rich webinars.