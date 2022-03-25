Meet ON24: Tzu Ching Chiam, Sales Development Representative

March 25, 2022
Meet Tzu Ching Chiam, one of our Sales Development Representatives based in Singapore. Having been a part of the team for more than three years, Tzu has grown alongside our expanding platform and plays a vital role in our global sales efforts. Read all about Tzu’s experience at ON24 and why they believe ON24 is a “one-of-a-kind.”
What is your position and what team are you a part of at ON24?
I am a Sales Development Representative, and I am part of the APAC team based in Singapore.
How did you hear about ON24, and what drew you to join?
I know people who have joined ON24, and they told me wonderful things about the company, its product, and how many leading companies in our target market already use it.
How long have you been with ON24?
More than three years.
How has ON24 evolved since the time you joined?
It was exciting to see the expansion of the product suite to help address even more challenges of the modern marketer and how each product still stayed true to ON24’s differentiator of capturing valuable engagement data. The APJ team has also grown manifold as the region’s business grew.
What have been some of your favorite projects you have worked on at ON24?
The SDR team is continually looking for new and better ways to improve, and I’ve enjoyed working on many ad-hoc projects with my team to improve and refine our processes and workflows.
How has ON24 helped you with your career development?
The global SDR team organizes regular training sessions to help us sharpen the saw. They also always keep up to date with the latest sales development tools by evaluating, testing, and implementing them if they are effective.
What has been your favorite ON24 memory?
Elevate 2018 in Phoenix was great, as it was a rare opportunity for the whole global team to come together.
What excites you most about ON24’s future?
The ON24 suite of solutions is constantly expanding, and the products just get better and better, and I am confident we’ll be able to address all the challenges and needs of our market.
What advice do you have for prospective ON24 candidates?
Be prepared for a fast-paced environment, and take ownership of your role and responsibilities.
What is your proudest moment as an ON24 employee?
When ON24 was listed on the NYSE!
What is unique about ON24?
ON24 is truly one-of-a-kind in our value proposition; no other company can offer the same engagement insights to the data-driven marketer.
What has your experience been like adjusting to a fully remote environment?
I missed the office interactions with colleagues, but the team organizes regular virtual activities to facilitate bonding which helps.
If you could switch your role with anyone else in the company, who would it be and why?
I would switch roles with the Marketing team. The Marketing team is always on the cutting edge in using ON24 marketing solutions in the most interesting and innovative ways, so having that knowledge and perspective is important in positioning ourselves to prospective customers.
What makes the sales team different from other company’s sales teams?
Global and regional leadership makes it a point to reinforce and recognize our ON24 Values, so everyone and everything we do is guided by the same set of values.
What is unique about the APAC team within the broader Sales team?
APAC is a large, diverse geographical region, and the APAC team stresses collaboration between different functional teams and country teams to make sure we deliver the best outcomes.