Meet ON24: Cole Avery, Program Manager for Sales Enablement

April 08, 2022
Meet Avery Cole, Program Manager for the Sales Enablement team, who is based out of Charlotte! Avery, deploys programs and initiatives that help customer-facing teams execute core aspects of their job. To find more about Avery’s experience at ON24, his favorite memories here and some knowledge he would provide prospective candidates.
What is your position and what team are you a part of at ON24?
I work as a Program Manager on the Sales Enablement Team!
How did you hear about ON24, and what drew you to join?
I heard about ON24 through LinkedIn. I was looking for my first job after I graduated from Clemson and came across the job and applied and the rest was history.
How long have you been at ON24?
I have been with ON24 for over three years joining in November 2018.
How has ON24 evolved since the time you joined?
ON24 has evolved in so many ways since I joined. We have grown in size, went public, and invested in the development of our teams immensely. Not to mention we have had some awesome product updates and launches along the way too.
What have been some of your favorite projects you have worked on at ON24?
One of my favorite projects I have worked on is what we call the “SDR Target Program.” It is using our platform “ON24 Target” to reach out to prospects and drive engagement to marketing content, or even book meetings.
How has ON24 helped you with your career development?
ON24 gave me the shot to pursue a career in Sales Enablement. It is not a typical path for an SDR to take, but they truly believed in me and what I envisioned my career path was and gave me every opportunity to prove I could do it.
What has been your favorite ON24 memory?
My favorite ON24 memory was when we were all back in the office. I was announcing to the team that my wife and I were having a baby. Everyone was so excited for us and it was just an awesome moment for me.
What excites you most about ON24’s future?
How we continue to keep growing and evolving. From our Sales Team to our amazing suite products there is just so much growth and opportunity.
What advice do you have for prospective ON24 candidates?
Definitely take a shot on interviewing, or joining ON24. ON24 truly invests in its people and wants everyone to succeed.
What is your proudest moment as an ON24 employee?
I really have two. My personal proudest moment was when my boss called to tell me what they were going to be offering me the opportunity to join the Enablement team. My team’s proudest moment was the day we went public. It was just a great day for everyone and just overall really exciting.
What is unique about ON24?
I have never seen a place that truly focuses on developing talent within teams and giving praise for all levels of success as ON24.
What has your experience been like adjusting to a fully remote environment?
It has been different, but I feel like we have done a great job of still trying to connect with our colleagues through the virtual lunch program, coffee hours, and virtual boot camps.
If you could switch your role with anyone else in the company, who would it be and why?
I’ll aim high here and say our CEO. I just always have thought it would be interesting to see what it would be like to be a CEO for a day and how to manage a large group of people across all areas of the business.
Why should those in the Sales field be interested in joining ON24?
We have great products and processes in place for sales reps to be successful. Everyone is open to feedback and ideas so that we can all be successful.
