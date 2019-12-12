Make Your Digital Campaign a Work of Art

December 12, 2019 Jane Menyo
As marketers, we spend a lot of time crafting creative content. But often, it’s done in a silo and the incredible pieces don’t get integrated into bigger campaigns (like this blog – which we wrote just to hop on a meme bandwagon).
As a consequence, most content winds up with a short shelf-life and fade without driving as much attention as possible. Creating a campaign that truly captures an audience’s attention may seem like an elusive art form.
Art, But Make It Modern
Luckily, we don’t have to rely solely on a creative genius to design campaigns that resonate. Today, we can use the digital tools available to us to develop a deep understanding of our audiences and their interests. We can tap into data on both content performance and lead intelligence before packaging up our best performing content to create long-lasting campaign experiences.
Collection Worthy Content
Here are five quick steps you can take to channel a modern Leonardo da Vinci or, more appropriate for the occasion, a Maurizio Cattelan:
- Identify an audience segment you want to inspire and look into the content you have that resonates with that audience.
- Select a mix of that content to support different consumption preferences and time commitments (If you lack content for a specific audience or a stage of the buyer’s journey, don’t panic: you’ve just found a great new content idea).
- Using a digital tool (as basic as a WordPress page or as functional as an ON24 Target page) craft an always-on content experience curated to your audience’s tastes — consider it your art gallery.
- After you share your composition, look at your data and critique your performance — emphasize content and lead quality.
- Finally, adjust your campaign experience to satisfy your toughest critics.
If Art Basel taught us anything this week, it’s that making art is easy if you have the right tools to do it. And bananas and duct tape, sometimes the avant-garde is what captures a person’s attention, but the materials are already at your disposal.
See how we made our campaign into a work of art, and learn how ON24 can help you strike the balance of using data insights and creating campaign experiences.