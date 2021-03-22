Fix My Funnel Part 1: Buyer Intelligence and Data Detective Work

March 22, 2021
This blog post is the first in our Fix My Funnel program. Join us for a series of webinars, workshops and exclusive one-on-one sessions with today’s leading B2B marketers, as well as being able to download playbooks, best practice guides and more!
I love being a B2B marketer. But like you, there are many moments that leave me wanting to bang my head against a wall.
Why isn’t my campaign performing as well as expected? Why are my conversions to opportunities out of line with my model? Why isn’t sales booking any meetings from the engaged leads we sent over?
Answering these questions and finding solutions is what Fix My Funnel is all about. And the first step is to take a look at our data.
What we’re covering in this fix
As marketers, it can be all too easy to end up either stuck in the weeds or wanting to bury our heads in the sand.
Either way, we’re often guilty of not looking at the bigger picture. With all the data potentially available to us, we forget to focus on the most important part of our job.
Who are our customers and what do they want?
To answer this, our first fix covers how to put buyer intelligence and data to work for high-performance pipeline. On March 25th, you’ll learn the key steps that will allow you to become reacquainted with your customers.
Our experts for this session will include:
-
- Amberā Cruz, Marketing Americas Director at Meltwater
- Stephanie Swinyer, Head of Revenue Marketing at Integrate
- Kate Athmer, Head of Growth Marketing at Bombora
If you haven’t yet done so, make sure to register today for Fix My Funnel so you can ask your questions live.
What else can we get right now?
Fix My Funnel is all about being able to take actionable steps to diagnose, repair and optimize your B2B marketing efforts.
To help you do this for our first fix, you’ll be able to access a curated selection of guides and reports all in one place, including:
-
- ‘The Complete Guide to Competitive Intelligence’ by Meltwater
- ‘The Essential Intent Data Guide’ by Bombora
- ‘Save Your Marketing by Fixing Bad Data’ by Integrate
- The Playbook For Developing 3D Buyer Profiles’ by ON24 and Demand Gen Report
We’ll also be producing checklists and summaries along the way, together with a wrap-up ebook at the end of the series.
Sounds great! So what’s next?
If you haven’t yet signed up to Fix My Funnel, what are you waiting for?! Sign up today to get your funnel fixed and maximize your marketing.
Once we’ve covered data and intelligence, our next fix will show you how to activate that by creating experiences that activate engagement and push your buyers down the funnel.
Make sure you don’t miss out on the program. We look forward to seeing you there!