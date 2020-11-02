Digital Events You Can’t Miss In November

November 02, 2020 Michael Mayday
The October scares are (mostly) over. Now it’s November and it’s time to get into the swing of the holiday things. How can you get your digital experiences in shape for the last bit of 2020 and prep for 2021? These November events will help you get started!
Nov. 4 – Back2Basics Part I: Setting a Game Plan
What does it take to build webinars that attract audiences and drive engagement? Tune into “Back2Basics: Setting a Game Plan,” for inside tips on choosing relevant topics, scheduling promotions and delivering dynamic presentations.
Explore how to:
- Recruit a superstar team by leveraging resources from within your organization
- Effectively game plan through strategy sessions and kick-off calls
- Master the project management handoff of timelines and deliverables
- How to set measurable goals and desired outcomes
Nov. 5 – Back2Basics Part II: Setting a Game Plan
All those engagement opportunities you baked into your last webinar paid off. Now it’s time to put that engagement data to work so you can help your audience take the next step in their buying journey. Tune into “Back2Basics Part 2: Turning Leads Into Revenue,” and learn how to score and segment leads, and effectively navigate the sales handoff process for maximum conversion.
Learn how to:
- Identify, qualify and segment webinar leads
- Effectively monitor relevant engagement insights
- Implement marketing automation and CRM tools to track and organize leads
- Create a lead scoring and handoff process with sales/marketing alignment in mind
Nov. 12 – How ADP Boosts Conversions With Personalized Digital Experiences
ADP, a leading human capital management company, uses digital experiences to educate U.S. workers on their 401(k) enrollment options. But choosing a retirement plan is a big decision, and the ADP team wanted to simplify information for plan participants and support various content consumption preferences. So ADP found a way to create personalized content experiences and allow employees to self-educate on their own terms.
Attend “How ADP Boosts Conversions with Personalized Digital Experiences,” to find out how ADP increases 401k enrollment rates by delivering personalized content experiences that include instant, easy-to-access 401(k)-related resources. Find out how they:
- Segment by persona type and user status to personalize content
- Increased conversion rate with ON24 Target conversion tools
- Curate persona paths by tracking consumer behavior data
- Apply real-time participant feedback to fine-tune messaging
Nov. 17 – FastFWD: Digital Burnout – Fresh Tips To Revive Your Marketing
Let’s face it. We’re all facing burnout right now. The same old marketing routines are sapping your energy and no longer delivering results.
Your audience isn’t responding to your content and you’re losing the drive to keep on creating it.
So, what can we do to fight digital fatigue, lift our spirits and get motivated to finish the year strong?
Join experts from ON24, NetLine and RollWorks to get a dose of fresh inspiration to revive your digital marketing strategy. In this session, we’ll share:
- Creative examples that have broken through the noise and won attention
- Why shorter content can help both you and your audience manage digital overload
- How to revive content formats to make them exciting – including webinars!
- Data and insights that reveal the areas your competition isn’t yet aware of
PLUS – for this session, we’ll be awarding prizes to those that join live and are quick on their keyboards to ask questions and provide answers.
Nov. 18 – WBPS: 7 Secrets To Avoid A Boring Webinar
In the past few years, webinars have evolved from boring talking PowerPoint presentations to engaging, interactive audience experiences. You simply have to learn how.
Join VP of Marketing & Chief Webinerd at ON24, Mark Bornstein, as he reveals his “7 Secrets to Avoid a Boring Webinar”, which will be packed with tips and best practices for delivering an experience that will leave your audience wanting more.
In this interactive webinar, you will learn:
- How to increase audience interactivity
- More engaging webinar formats
- Fun ways to “gamify” your webinars
- Easy ways to integrate video into your webinars
This is your chance to make sure your webinars stand out from the rest.