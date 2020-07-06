Connection’s Three Steps for Turning Internal Trainings Digital

July 06, 2020 Samira McDonald
Each year, Connection holds an internal training session for its sales team. The session trains team members on the latest healthcare industry trends and how Connection can address IT needs.
But COVID-19 changed things. The in-person event was canceled. To make up for it, and to keep Connection’s sales team in top selling shape, Amanda Toe, Marketing Associate, devised a plan to bring the in-person event into the digital world.
But first Amanda needed a solution to make her plan a reality. After a short review, Amanda and the Connection team signed on with ON24 to make its virtual event a reality. The team now had 43 days to learn the ON24 Platform, train presenters, record sessions, produce design, test events and set up an experience Connection’s sales team would love.
Here’s how they did it:
Train up all participants
First, the Connection team needed to familiarize themselves with the ON24 Platform. So, Amanda worked with ON24 to set up intensive training sessions for not only the internal Connection team, but also any sponsors that’d be involved in bringing the virtual conference to life.
With everyone trained up, Amanda and her team bought themselves more time to make the annual Healthcare University Training event a success.
Pre-Record all Session
With knowledge of the ON24 Platform under everyone’s belt, Amanda turned her attention to recording the sessions that’d go live online. To help coordinate, Amanda teamed up with Melissa O’Conner, Connection’s Events Manager, to round up all the sponsor speakers, scheduled recording times and recorded sessions. Their plan? To turn each session into a simulive event.
With simulive in place, Amanda and her team could broadcast all 23 recordings while simultaneously giving attendees a live experience through ON24’s Q&A engagement tool.
One-Stop Hosting
To provide the sales team with an always-on, easy-to-access resource they can return to at any time, Amanda’s team set up a specialized landing page using ON24 Target. With Target in place, the sales team could easily access each training session on their own time, allowing them to relearn as needed.
With everything in place, Connection managed to record an entire event, digitalize its training and provide its sales team with the information it needs to keep sales going in a digital-first world. And it did so in just 43 days. Now, Amanda and her team are planning out two more training sessions that they’ll carry out over the ON24 Platform.